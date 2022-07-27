New spot for Winona community garden?

by CESAR SALAZAR
Since its establishment in 2017, the community gardens located at Winona’s East Rec Center (ERC) has welcomed hundreds of Winona gardeners to grow tons of produce for themselves and their neighbors. The gardens also serve as a social hub for many of its users, with many festivals and events happening throughout the year. It’s clear that the garden cultivates more than just fruits and vegetables: It helps grow the community. Currently, the city hopes to establish a new community garden elsewhere in the city or, due to the current ERC project proposal, relocate the gardens.
The community gardens are open to all Winonans, space permitting of course. The garden houses 53 plots in total that are rented out on yearly basis, with the smallest plot being $10 and the largest being $45. The garden also provides the tools and water that gardeners might need.
One community gardener, Carrie Putzier, has been using the gardens for two years. Putzier’s current living arrangement doesn’t allow her to grow more than some flowers and small plants on her balcony. The garden has served as a way for her to grow bigger plants such as watermelons, squash, and cucumbers, that she might not have been able to, otherwise.
“I didn’t have vegetable plants,” Putzier said. “I might’ve had a few flowers here and there, but not like this.” She continued, saying she’s never previously used a community garden, “I thought, ‘Well, I’m retiring, this would be something fun to do, and it doesn’t cost a lot.’ My daughter seemed eager and said let’s do that.”
Her garden plot, like many others around it, was green and dense with plants, fruit, vegetables, and foliage covering every inch. Even the cinder blocks that housed the raised bed had flowers of every color and size planted within their holes.
The community gardens also serve as a way for the community to share their harvest. During the pandemic, the gardeners gave out food to the community. Gardeners also share their seeds with the city’s seed library, allowing others to come in, pick some seeds, and grow a plant, according to Recreation Director of Services Laura Hoberg.
Having community gardens was the perfect fit for the community in Winona, Hoberg believes. “The nice thing is a lot of people are aware of the benefits of gardens and that type of programming,” Hoberg said.
The community garden is such a popular amenity that the city staff has taken notice. City staff have been looking to expand the community gardens to different locations, and Mayor Scott Sherman established a Community Garden Task Force to work with the Citizens Environmental Quality Committee (CEQC) to bring new options for gardens to the table.
The city originally intended to build a new community garden alongside the existing ERC gardens, prior to the proposal to build a police-fire-community center at the ERC. Under the current proposal for the police-fire station, the community gardens would be removed.
“The CEQC was given a number of locations to consider from the city about a year and a half ago, and all of them were essentially city-owned land that they might be willing to seed for community garden use,” CEQC and Community Garden Task Force member Niki Ciulla said.
One location that city staff believes may be the best overall option is in West Lake Park, specifically near the Dacota Street entrance, according to Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator John Howard.
City staff believe the site is ideal, as it addresses three concerns: The site has readily available water for the garden, the site has plenty of space to house the garden, and, perhaps the biggest concern for Winonans, the site is easily accessible to gardeners. “The reason why the West Lake location is coming to the forefront right now is because the city is showing a lot of support for that location,” Ciulla said.
A major concern for the site is that it is in a floodplain, Ciulla and Howard said. The site has slowly sunk over the years and would require fill to raise up the location to meet the city’s plans for the garden. City staff plan to use the same ERC garden model — raised garden beds — at the West Lake Park site, so using food-safe fill material wouldn’t be an issue, Howard said.
Howard said that the city has some options available to raise the site by about a foot but they might not be feasible. The city could try to use some leftover fill material from the Mankato Avenue roundabout project, dredged sand from the Mississippi River, or move material from a berm that’s located nearby the site, he said. Howard also said he doesn’t anticipate the site sinking any further if fill were to be added.
Currently, there is no exact timeline for when the new garden could be open. The city still needs to gather input from the neighborhood around West Lake Park in regard to the new garden, confirm whether it will be able to fill and level the area, and ensure that the project doesn’t conflict with other park uses, Howard said. Once staff has gathered the necessary information, the task force plans to present its proposal to the City Council for approval.
However, Howard said in regard to building the new garden, “So as long as the time is right, we’re able to start early enough in spring … We should be able to get another [garden] up and running. It’s a matter of, yet, picking the right site.”
The Community Gardens Task Force is continuing to consider and review other locations, as well as even the possibility of micro gardens throughout the city’s parks, according to Ciulla. “We wanted more specific feedback from community members who had that interest about what type of garden they would use or they felt the community needed, or would benefit from, because there are a lot of different community garden models,” she said.
With the current proposal by city officials to build a police-fire-community center at the ERC site, picking a new community garden location is something city staff will have to focus on even more to ensure that the community continues to have a gardening space.
During the July 5 City Council hearing on the ERC, many citizens, among them Bruno Borsari, Vivian Rider, and Anna Kemp, noted that the gardens are a vital part of the community.
Kemp, who runs the Winona Gardening and Winter Sowing group on Facebook, stated that her group is over 700 people strong. “That shows that there’s a trend towards gardening, not just because of the pandemic,” she said. “People are still doing this in order to help their budgets, to feed their families good food, and one of my major reasons why I oppose the ERC being taken away is because of the community gardens.”
In the future, city staff are planning to continue the community garden, one way or another, due to its popularity. “I think the biggest thing is that the gardens, we know, they can’t just cease to exist,” Hoberg said.
