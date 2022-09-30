by ALEXANDRA RETTER
There is a new position at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) centered on helping staff work toward creating welcoming environments in the district’s buildings by helping incorporate restorative practices into student discipline and analyzing data.
The role is called the school climate and restorative practices coordinator, and the district is funding the position as part of a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. The grant’s purpose is to help the district incorporate discipline strategies that avoid suspensions and expulsions and provide staff with training on those practices, she said.
One substantial task the new coordinator role will be part of through the grant is creating a student code of conduct that includes strategies such as restorative practices, Freiheit said. Restorative practices focus on restoring connections between those involved in incidents by acknowledging harm caused. The coordinator will be on a small team working to develop the code, she said. She added that the goal is for the School Board to review the code in mid-winter of 2023 so the district can put it in place next school year.
The new coordinator role will also help staff gather and analyze data related to school climate, or how welcoming a school is, and PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), a system for outlining behavioral expectations and reinforcing positive behaviors, Freiheit said. Additionally, the coordinator will help staff identify any areas for improvement based on the data.
Furthermore, the new coordinator will continue work related to a screener that identifies students’ social and emotional strengths and areas for growth, Freiheit said.
Freiheit said the new role fits into the district’s ongoing, multi-year work with an MDE Regional Center of Excellence (RCE) to improve school climate. The district is in the final year of that work, Freiheit said, adding that WAPS would not know if that work with an RCE would be extended until the district learns more about state support it will receive at some schools due to low state test scores and graduation rates.
The district applied for the $150,000 grant funding the position last spring, Freiheit said. WAPS can use $100,000 of the grant this year and the remainder in the next year, she said. The School Board will receive updates about the grants, she said, following meetings with MDE to solidify plans.
Some changes in other departments will result from the new coordinator role. One department is the student success department, which includes student success coaches who work to support students and families. Previously, WAPS had a coordinator to oversee the department. Now, the district shifted that coordinating work to the student success coaches, Freiheit said. She added that she did not feel the change would impact the department negatively. Some social work staff members throughout the district have also shifted, she said. Lastly, there is no longer a dean of students position at the middle school, where WAPS added the position last spring.
