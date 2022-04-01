by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council passed a motion on March 21 to sign a proposal from OWA Architects LLC to develop a schematic design for a new welcoming center for the Prairie Island Campground.
The new welcoming center would help alleviate flooding issues that occur in the current camp store. As it stands, the camp store floods when the Mississippi River rises to 16 feet, leading the camp management to need to evacuate the building and have to conduct maintenance and renovate the building every time it floods.
The schematics will cost the city $8,400 and will help to determine the cost of construction and when it could be built. The current plan is to build the welcoming center in addition to or adjacent to the existing bathhouse in the campgrounds.
While a new welcoming center is still in the idea phase, Prairie Island Campground Manager Jamie Schell would hope to see the plan come to fruition to alleviate the flooding and bring in new income streams.
“We’re doing a review of the Prairie Island Campground store,” City Manager Chad Ubl said in regard to why the city decided to look into building the new center. “It actually sits in the floodplain and we’re looking at building a center out of the floodplain.”
Schell explained that whenever the building gets flooded, the campground incurs costs for cleaning, stopping mold growth, painting, and moving merchandise in the store, and he said a new, dry camp store would even save the campground money in the long term. “To have a good design to have your building out of [the floodplain], that’s certainly important so that you’re not completely having to renovate the structure every time it floods,” Schell said.
By constructing a new welcoming center, the campgrounds could use the funds saved from post-flooding renovations to invest even more into the campground and welcoming center to attract more campers. “With the ability to have more educational, environmental, and outdoor programming that would be able to be done out of the building … just in general the more that we do along those lines, I think the safer the place feels for families, the more inviting it is,” Schell said. “I certainly think that the entire park will benefit from it and absolutely the campground business will benefit from it.”
Schell believes that a new welcoming center could also benefit the community and visitors from an educational standpoint. “Having a welcoming center that would not only serve as [an operations center] for the campground and where campers check-in, we think it’d be wonderful to see an interpretive element to it so that when folks come to the park, not just the campground, they can get a sense of the history of the place and the space that they’re in,” Schell explained.
Schell said that the new welcoming center could offer other amenities that the current camp store building is unable to offer due to its infrastructure, such as adding heating and cooling to comfort campers using the center or bathhouse. “Admittedly there are costs with having a new building that’s heated and cooled year-round, but having a model [out of the floodplain], that would offset those expenses,” Schell added. “From a business owner standpoint, when you generate additional revenue of course you’re going to have additional costs, but ideally it comes out positive for everybody.”
Schell also said that adding some of the new amenities could open many doors for the campground, such as opening during the winter season. “I think having the right infrastructure really opens up a lot of opportunities for this park to serve people year-round,” Schell explained
Schell hopes that Prairie Island can continue to grow and become a travel destination for anyone seeking adventure. “We want to continue that ‘destination making’ effort,” Schell said.
