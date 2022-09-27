by CESAR SALAZAR
With the Winona City Council stopping the proposed development of a new police-fire-community-center project at the East Rec Center (ERC), city staff and officials have to go back to the drawing board for the police and fire stations and community center.
Due to “overwhelming” opposition, the council voted on September 19 to take the ERC site off the table in terms of using the site for a combined police-fire-community center, but to keep the doors open for a possible community center in the future. The council also directed city staff to research alternate sites for the police and fire departments.
With last week’s vote, the City Council essentially voted to separate the community center and public safety building into two individual projects. “Once we eliminate that location to fit the needs of all four buildings or facilities, we don’t necessarily have any other place to do that, not that I’m aware,” Mayor Scott Sherman said.
A few years prior to the public safety building proposal, the city had plans to expand the ERC to create a community center that would also house the Friendship Center. Planning the community center project had gone as far as developing construction documents, but ultimately, the project wasn’t realized due to the city not having enough funds.
“It was never guaranteed,” Sherman said. “There was a plan, but any plan can fall apart, and that one was not moving forward. We saw [the combined facilities proposal] as an opportunity, or at least I did. I saw the combined facilities down at East End Rec block as an opportunity to get all four done, and now that probably is not going to happen in the immediate future.”
Sherman believes that having the four combined facilities would’ve led to the best opportunity to get state bonding and/or sales tax in order to help fund the project.
Now, the city has to decide the next steps for the police and fire departments, such as determining a location and funding for the proposals. City officials and staff will also have to come up with suggestions in regard to having either a combined police and fire station or splitting up the two.
Some city officials suggest reviewing BKV’s report, which was a study commissioned by the city to rank and measure the viability of some city-owned sites as sites for a public safety building. “We’ll reassess the other locations that BKV had identified as potential locations and go from there,” Sherman said.
“Regardless of how these buildings are put together or taken apart, funding will be one of the deciding factors,” Sherman said. “If we're looking for state bonding, my understanding is that the facilities need to be combined, at least in terms of police and fire.”
Williams also believes that combining the fire and police departments into one building would be more cost effective for the city, in terms of getting funds from the state, minimizing maintenance, and maximizing amenities.
Some City Council members also believe that combining the two facilities would be less expensive for the city.
“There are two possible large advantages to combining fire and police, and they are that you have one building rather than two,” City Council member Steve Young said. He continued, “Then, secondly, the state funding will look more favorably upon a combined building than a separate building. So that brings up cost; cost is certainly important. Breaking these apart is maybe less favorable. I want to find the most efficient, the lowest cost, and the best option for Winona.”
City Council member Michelle Alexander described the question of whether to combine police and fire as to be determined. “So I think ultimately, we're looking at a location for police and fire, whether it's together or separate, and that the ERC will stay where it is,” City Council member Michelle Alexander said. “If that takes on a broader role of a community center, that can be part of the discussion, but that would not be part of the public safety building.”
If the city were to combine the buildings, a location that suits both response times and space availability would be needed. The site would also have to consider ISO ratings, insurance ratings that weigh fire department response times.
A few sites identified in the report included Sinclair Park, Central Fire Station, the former Central Elementary School, and the former YMCA. According to Winona Police Chief Tom Williams, one of the deciding factors will be the best location for fire department response times. The ERC site was ranked first for fire response times in the BKV study.
“The most critical part of the location is the location,” Williams said. “So if we are going to have a combined safety building, the location of it is going to be determined by the fire department and that ISO rating. The sites that were looked at … were available and were viable options. However, each of those had their own nuances that made St. Stan’s the better choice of those options.”
Williams said there haven’t been any meetings yet to talk about alternate sites. “We as a group have to come together, as directed by the City Council, to either find a different location or to possibly explore further the locations that were initially selected,” he said. “So we haven't had an opportunity given the fact that the meeting just came out on Monday and that decision was made. So we haven't had a chance to sit down as a group and discuss and possibly explore other options.”
Funding will be needed to make either project a reality and may determine what course the city should take for the projects. “It's just a matter of how and when, and how it gets paid for and in what order all these things happen,” Sherman said. “Those are the next steps here: It’s helping get the information to help us determine where the priorities are and what the needs are.”
