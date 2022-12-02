Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.