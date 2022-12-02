by CHRIS ROGERS
One year later, the Winona County Board still hasn’t found the right fit for the county’s top executive. On November 22, the board voted 3-2 against making a job offer to one of the remaining finalists interviewed for the position. The board delayed a decision on the next steps — including a possible third round of recruiting — until January when newly elected board member Dwayne Voegeli will be seated and a seat representing western Winona County will be vacant due to outgoing board member Steve Jacob’s election to state office.
The county administrator is the county’s top staff position, in charge of an over-$70-million budget and close to 300 employees. After former administrator Ken Fritz announced he would retire, the County Board began searching for a new administrator in late 2021. This January, the board interviewed six finalists, and commissioners Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson voted 3-2 to turn them down, with Kovesi and Olson saying they wanted to consider Interim Administrator and longtime Personnel Director Maureen Holte — who did not apply — for the job instead. Ultimately, the county advertised the job again this summer and interviewed another set of finalists in October.
The County Board voted unanimously to offer the job to one of those candidates, then-Freeborn County Personnel Director Candace Pesch, but Pesch opted to take a job as Freeborn County administrator instead. A second finalist — who was the next choice for some board members — also accepted a position elsewhere, leaving three remaining finalists when the board reconvened last month.
At that November 8 meeting, Olson proposed that the County Board conduct a second interview with one of the candidates, Goodhue County Auditor-Treasurer and Finance Director Brian Anderson. Anderson has experience as a top executive, previously serving as city administrator for Faribault, Minn., and Newport, Minn., and he was an assistant administrator in Lakeville, Minn., (population 73,000). He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and an M.B.A.
Olson said Anderson looked like a strong candidate but didn’t interview as well as Olson expected with the board and panels of county department heads and citizens appointed by the board. Olson said Anderson should be considered for another interview.
“Sometimes that half-hour is not your best half-hour in your professional life. I would be open to another interview,” County Board member Marcia Ward agreed.
County Board member Steve Jacob also backed the idea. Jacob argued that all of the recent finalists are qualified for the job and the county would be making a mistake not to hire one of them. “… The proof is in the pudding: Two of them have already been scooped up, so they were probably very qualified candidates,” he said.
Kovesci opposed the idea. “I thought he was lacking,” Kovecsi said, describing Anderson as strong in finance but weaker in other leadership skills. “I’m not sure that another interview would be helpful,” she said.
While Meyer said her inclination would be to wait for the new board to take office in 2023, she and the other commissioners agreed to review notes from department-head and citizens panels’ previous interview with Anderson, then decide in late November what to do.
In the intervening weeks, Olson appeared to change his mind about Anderson, and both he and Meyer argued the board should pass on all of the candidates. “I find it interesting that we had a top pick and then we had a second top pick, and now does it become another top pick or does it become someone we settle for?” Olson said at a November 22 meeting. He added, “It’s more than a position we should just settle for.”
Meyer indicated she didn’t support hiring any of the remaining finalists, saying that they had less experience than the county’s current department heads.
The county’s recruiting consultant advised that, if it rejects all the current finalists, it should repost the job in six months to give time for new candidates to become available, Meyer noted. “I am wondering if we couldn’t think about doing [another round of recruiting] again in six months but also do a kind of an internal posting after the first of the year and see if any of the internal department heads are interested in taking the position,” she said.
Earlier this year, Kovecsi, Meyer, and Olson suggested that perhaps the County Board should promote Interim Administrator Holte. Holte did not apply in either of the two rounds of hiring, and no other county staff members have applied.
“I think anybody internally or externally could have applied in either of our two rounds, and they did not,” Ward responded. “So that kind of tells me they did not want to step up and take over the responsibilities and obligations … I find [an internal posting] a little less than genuine. If they didn’t file in either of our two rounds, now we’re saying, ‘Apply.’ I don’t know what signal that sends.”
“I think you’re missing an opportunity here,” Jacob said. The board quibbled over Pesch and another finalist, and then they were hired by other counties, he said. “We had five candidates who could do the job and do the job successfully,” Jacob stated. “To just continue to not take action, unless there are just very blatant reasons why the candidates before us are not qualified — I feel like it’s our responsibility and our duty to make good of the [funds] that were spent on this process and bring this process to fruition.”
“What other counties have decided to do is really not any of my [concern],” Kovecsi responded. She added that she thought Freeborn County had gotten more experienced candidates in its similarly timed search due to a greater emphasis on administrative experience in its job posting. “I think the chance to do it over gives the board the chance to recruit administrators rather than department heads that want to be administrators. So I would let the situation play out,” she said. In the meantime, the county is in good hands with Holte, she added.
Jacob and Ward’s proposal to hire Anderson failed in a 2-3 vote. Kovecsi, Meyer, and Olson voted 3-2 to postpone further discussion until January.
