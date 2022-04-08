by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) doesn’t plan to change its voting districts following the results of the 2020 Census.
Governments sometimes redistrict after the Census to provide equal representation as populations change. In WAPS’ case, the Census found a larger population shift for one district.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby told School Board members at their April 7 meeting that there are no proposed changes to current districts. There will be a public hearing on the topic at the next board meeting, after which members will vote on whether to keep the districts as they are now for the next 10 years. City and county voting areas have also not changed.
School Board member Karl Sonneman expressed concerns about how much the number of people in some districts differs from the average number of community members per district. He cited district two being about 17.7 percent below the average, as it has 6,323 people and the average number per district is 7,679, and district four being about 7.8 percent above the average, with 8,281 community members.
State law requires that school districts and other local governments make their districts “as equal in population as practicable.” Winona City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said that, for cities, court cases have established five percent as a threshold for redistricting and that city code requires redistricting if populations vary more than 10 percent. For counties, state law specifies 10 percent as a threshold for redistricting, but it does not specify a threshold for school districts.
“The opportunity exists here to look and see if we could alleviate some of that discrepancy,” Sonneman said.
Such change may be difficult, Slaby said, while noting that she understood Sonneman’s perspective. “If I live in Wilson township, for example, and I, all of a sudden, am going from district four to district one, am I going to … have feelings about that?” she said. Sonneman said he agreed with Slaby’s point. “There’s no perfect solution for it,” he later added. “I’m probably more willing to change.”
Initially, School Board member Michael Hanratty had concerns similar to Sonneman’s, he said. However, after consideration, he felt the discrepancy was most likely due to district two containing an area with university rental housing and confusion over where students were to say they lived with the 2020 Census as they returned home due to the pandemic beginning. According to Census guidelines, students were to respond with where they would have lived in April 2020, but city of Winona officials believe many didn’t get the message and weren’t counted. The city has said it may appeal Census results for this reason. “My feeling is probably when we do the Census again in 10 years, that number will look quite differently,” Hanratty said. Slaby said she had heard the same thing. “That would make absolute sense why those numbers would be a bit lower,” she said.
The public hearing will take place on April 21 at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School, and the School Board will vote at its meeting that night, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.