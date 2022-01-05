No slowing down for WSU fitness director

by MATTHEW DREWRY
At 5 a.m. in the darkness of the morning, Jeff Reinardy wakes, arriving at his second home of Winona State University around 5:20 a.m. to begin working with his first cadre of athletes.
Reinardy is the director of fitness and wellness at Winona State and after 21 years in the role he shows no signs of slowing down. He’s led the organization through three facilities before heading up the management of the current Integrated Wellness Center (IWC).
In the morning it is this coaching Reinardy does so well, leading athletes through workouts with a demeanor part drill sergeant, part counselor. As a former athlete, he recognizes the importance of strength training for young athletes in developing their craft. He emphasized the need for strength training in developing an 18-year-old athlete through a variety of barbell lifts and olympic movements. Part of Reinardy’s role is head strength and conditioning coach for Warrior athletics, including the football team.
Reinardy described what he loves about his role. “I get to be 18 to 22 the rest of my life. You’re surrounded by 18-22 year olds with great energy,” Reinardy said.
Reinardy doesn’t work exclusively with athletes at the IWC. Throughout the day, Reinardy’s multifaceted role as director also includes managing staff and stakeholders for the IWC, including supervising several staff, graduate assistants and student workers. The IWC also serves Winona State faculty, retirees, and their partners as part of the retiree center benefits.
His peers at the university praised him for his efforts in a multitude of roles. Gunnar Mach, associate director of fitness and wellness, has worked with Reinardy for the past two years, calling him “the rock” of the department. “Jeff is that focal point that we look to at all times to ensure the IWC is running smoothly,” Mach said.
Tom Sawyer, former Winona State football coach, has known Reinardy for nearly 30 years, since coaching him as a player in 1991. Sawyer shared his admiration for Reinardy he gained during their shared tenure. “[Jeff] is about the most loyal person professionally and personally I’ve met,” Sawyer said.
Mach described Reinardy’s interpersonal leadership.“Jeff really sticks with people and grants some grace and kindness when they don’t deserve it,” Mach said.
Eric Weigel, formerly associate director of strength and conditioning, described Reinardy as “full of energy, very optimistic and positive.”
Reinardy, who was born in Cannon Falls, Minn., turned 56 this December, and has spent much of his life in Winona. first attended Winona State in 1990 as a nontraditional student, playing football and earning a degree in exercise science. During his undergraduate years, Reinardy played and helped coach in the football program alongside Tom Sawyer, then a position coach. Reinardy continued his education at University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, earning a graduate degree in human performance, before continuing on to coaching positions at the University of Memphis and the University of Iowa.
Reinardy returned to Winona State in 2000 in his current role. In addition to his role at Winona State, Reinardy also serves as director of fitness programs for Morrie Miller athletics and Cotter Schools, a partnership of more than 15 years. He also previously coached softball for WinStars and the Goodview Sandlot.
Having spent a majority of his life in the area, Reinardy describes the Winona community and Winona State as a family. “My kids grew up here, two of my three kids have been enrolled at Winona State. My daughter has graduated now, and my youngest is now enrolled here. So this has been a family thing for me,” Reinardy said.
Reinardy, who met his wife in Winona, described how much his family enjoys living in Winona.
“This is our life, and Winona has been absolutely phenomenal for us and we literally love every moment of it. So it’s been nothing but upside for us,” Reinardy said.
Reinardy’s role as strength and conditioning coordinator has its roots in his powerlifting ability. Reinardy exhibits more than strength of character, with Sawyer calling him “the strongest 150 pound man I’ve ever met.”
In earlier days as a powerlifter, Reinardy won four state titles in the American Drug Free Powerlifting Association Championships, including a record 555 point squat at 148 pounds bodyweight.
Reinardy was 98 pounds in the ninth grade before discovering powerlifting. His all time best lifts include a 610 pound squat, a 660 pound deadlift, and a 290 pound bench at 150 pound bodyweight.
Throughout the day, Reinardy is known to sneak in sets of a workout in between meetings or coaching. While Reinardy no longer competes in powerlifting, he continues his fitness journey in a different form, primarily through calisthenics movements like push ups and pull ups.
“The challenges are still there. They might change a little bit, it doesn’t lessen them. It’s just different fun to challenge yourself,” Reinardy said. “The other beauty is you can do this literally up until the day that they put you six feet down. It’s just if it’s something you enjoy and keep working at in whatever [form] that might look like.”
Reinardy also shared some tips for a lifetime of fitness, remarking how crucial consistency and the will to start is, whether that’s a 500 pound squat or a single pushup. “Just get up and start, whatever the ‘it’ is,” Reinardy said.
Reinardy described his simple motivations for fitness. “People can walk up and think that I’m like this workout guy all the time and my diet is super strict and the reality is it’s not, I just feel worse if I haven’t done something,” he said.
Reinardy continued, describing the symbiotic relationship coaching and fitness have.
“Once you feel great about yourself, it’s easy to help others feel good and on the flip side of that, if you’re not feeling great about yourself, look to make someone else feel good,” Reinardy said. “Because if you’re helping someone else accomplish one of their goals, that light shines back on you very quickly and you feel very good about that.”
Weigel described the impact Reinardy had upon him during the 10 year span they’ve known each other. “He’s my biggest mentor and he was always very very supportive, in anything I did. He made me feel like family,” Weigel said.
After work, Reinardy said he enjoys spending time in Winona’s natural setting, fishing, hunting, and enjoying the scenic beauty of Winona.
“There’s nothing better than some evening on the river fishing on the back waters. And as the sun is setting you’re looking right up on the bluffs,” Reinardy said. “There’s a lot of really pretty places on earth, and this is one of them.”
