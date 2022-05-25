by CESAR SALAZAR
On May 21 at around 11 p.m., a tow boat operated by the Canal Barge Company lost control and struck Lock and Dam 4 near Alma while traveling southbound on the Mississippi River. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) report, the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam and continued downstream until it struck the dam. The crew of the tow was reportedly able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported from either the crew or the lock and dam operators. No cargo or fuel was reported to have spilled into the river, per the report.
The tow boat was later stabilized, according to the BCSO. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident and helping to assess the total damage. The Buffalo County Emergency Management and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers also helped respond to the incident.
