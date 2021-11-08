An apartment on the 200 block of East Third Street in Winona sustained substantial fire and water damage after a fire at about 5:51 a.m. on Saturday, November 6.
An alarm called the Winona Fire Department (WFD) to the scene, according to Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran. WFD personnel found smoke in a hallway and a small fire in an apartment. The fire grew, but was put out in about 20 minutes, Corcoran said.
The hallway reportedly sustained some smoke and heat damage, in addition to the significant damage in the apartment.
Those in the building were all able to safely evacuate, Corcoran said.
The fire is under investigation by the WFD fire prevention office and appears to be accidental, as well as unrelated to the power outage nearby on Friday night, Corcoran said.
