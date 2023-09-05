None hurt in fire at Miller Scrap

by CHRIS ROGERS
No one was hurt in a major fire at Miller Scrap & Disposal in Winona last Friday. One of the recycling facility and dump’s main buildings caught fire and was heavily damaged as smoke clouds rose over the East End. Winona and Goodview firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:27 p.m. and worked for over two hours to extinguish the flames, according to the Winona Fire Department (WFD).
WFD officials were not immediately available for comment but wrote that there were no injuries and “the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
A dumpster reignited later in the weekend, according to the Winona Police Department, but was quickly put out.
“It was a devastating fire. Our warehouse building — if not a complete loss, it’s pretty darn close,” Miller Scrap & Disposal Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Miller said. “We’ll have the insurance adjuster and structural engineer and others will be coming in to see if we can salvage any portion of the building.”
Miller reported a state marshal was at the facility Tuesday morning, adding, “We think we have a pretty good idea [what the cause was], but it’s still under investigation.”
Miller said that the company’s trash pickup service was unaffected and that the dump and recycling operations remain open for business.
“We’re hanging in there,” Miller continued. “The most important thing is no one was injured and we’re very appreciative of the Winona Fire Department and Goodview Fire and Rescue was here assisting. So we’re very appreciative of all those folks who were working to extinguish the fire late into the night and early in the morning.” Miller praised the dedication of company staff members who also assisted first responders Friday night. “It was a devastating fire. It will present some challenges here in the near term, but we’re confident we’ll bounce back,” he said.
