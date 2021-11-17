Garage fire Nov. 2021

The Winona Fire Department responds to a garage fire on East Ninth Street near Franklin Street.

The Winona Fire Department (WFD) extinguished a garage fire Tuesday night in which there were no injuries, WFD Assistant Fire Chief Jason Theusch said. 

WFD personnel received a report of the fire at about 6:25 p.m. on November 16. The fire occurred on the 250 block of East Ninth Street. 

The west side of the four-stall garage and a vehicle of the homeowner were significantly damaged, Theusch said. Some surrounding garages had heat damage, he added. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Theusch said.