The Winona Fire Department (WFD) extinguished a garage fire Tuesday night in which there were no injuries, WFD Assistant Fire Chief Jason Theusch said.
WFD personnel received a report of the fire at about 6:25 p.m. on November 16. The fire occurred on the 250 block of East Ninth Street.
The west side of the four-stall garage and a vehicle of the homeowner were significantly damaged, Theusch said. Some surrounding garages had heat damage, he added.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Theusch said.
