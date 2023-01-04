by CESAR SALAZAR
On January 15, Winonans will be able to bear witness to one of Wisconsin's best traditions: The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers. The Stoughton Dancers' history goes back 70 years, starting as a way for local students to get back in touch with their roots, and has continued throughout the decades around the world. Now, the group is heading to Winona to show off their moves.
The Stoughton Dancers began in 1953 as part of the physical education department's annual education demonstration. The group has since flourished, with many Stoughton youngsters still feeling the groove of traditional Norwegian dancing. The dancers have toured around the country. The group occasionally visits Norway to show off their dancing skills, and this current 23-member group is going later in June.
The Stoughton Dancers are unique in the sense that no other traditional Norwegian dancers are made up entirely of high school students, according to Director Staci Heimsoth.
Winona resident Mia Martin was part of the first Stoughton Dancers in 1953, and said the group originally learned from a book of folk dances from Norway. She said the group became an instant sensation at the time, traveling to Madison, Wis., to dance at the governor’s mansion. Another big moment for the dancers was being broadcast on television, which was a huge step for the small group at the time, according to Martin. “We had no idea at the time, but it took off so quickly,” Martin said. She continued, “I never believed it would be at the magnitude it is now.”
Martin believes the Stoughton Dancers have come a long way. “I’m very proud of these students because of their dedication, and they enjoy it … [It’s] just very dear to my heart,” Martin said. She sees the group as more professional and coordinated than when it first started.
Heimsoth has been the Stoughton Dancers’ director for 12 years, and this year is her last. “It’s such a great job because you get to coach the best of the best when it comes to the students,” Heimsoth said. “These students are all top-notch students. They’re all wonderful human beings. … It’s been a real joy getting to work with them for all these years.”
The group also dresses in traditional clothes — such as bunads — and dances to music played with traditional instruments, such as the fiddle and cymbal. The group’s traditional dancing antics, such as halling, features the young men performing rivalry dances, featuring flips and leaps. “They’re not modern dances,” Heimsoth said. “They’re dances that have been around for a long time.”
Heimsoth thinks it’s amazing that the Stoughton Dancers help bridge intergenerational gaps. “The one thing that is really, really cool is when we … routinely heard how these young, wonderful students just really instill a hope for the next generation in the older generation,” Heimsoth said. She continued, “There’s not that competition like there is fighting for first string or first place on the team. It’s something totally outside their comfort zone, something totally different. It’s just amazing. It’s fun to see. We hope that this group continues for another 70 years or more.”
The Stoughton Dancers, presented by the Sons of Norway, will give a free performance at the Winona Senior High School on January 15 at 3 p.m.
