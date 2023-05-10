Nurse marks 50 years of caring

by CHRIS ROGERS
As a girl, Angie Johannes got frequent reminders of how powerful her mother’s work was. People would flag down her mom, Amparo “Tweety” Oevering, at the grocery store, saying “Do you remember me? You delivered my baby!” “You delivered this one and this one and this one,” they’d say, with the kids all lined up.
It wasn’t just the miracle of birth that impressed these former patients. “They talked about how good she was and how she helped them manage their pain levels,” Johannes recalled. “She had a profound impact on a lot of patients.” Oevering joked that some of the babies she really did deliver because the doctor didn’t make it in time.
But when Oevering was a girl herself, she was very nearly discouraged from ever pursuing this field that proved to be her calling. As a B and C student, she said, “The guidance counselor told me the best I could do — the absolute best — was to go to a tech college, but not a real college … That really bothered me because I thought, ‘I can do this.’”
Fortunately, a priest at Cotter High School told her, “Amparo, this man probably had good intentions, but he doesn’t know you. You can do this.”
The guidance counselor underestimated Oevering’s academic ability, and he didn’t know about her superpower, her compassion. Once, as a kindergartner, Oevering saw a new girl come to class for the first time. “She was just so scared; she was terrified,” Oevering recalled. “I told the parents I would take care of her.” Later the parents said the young Oevering put her arm around the new girl, and they could feel good about leaving her with a new friend. When the parents later told her, Oevering remembered thinking, “Wow, I made a difference when I was really young.” Ever since then, she wanted to be a nurse, a caretaker.
Oevering took the priest’s advice and studied nursing at the university in Mankato, Minn., before getting a job as a nurse aide at the Winona hospital. “I was so thrilled that I got hired at Winona Health; it was like a dream that came true,” she said. She eventually went back to school to become a licensed practical nurse certification and later a registered nurse (RN). She spent 36 years in the labor and delivery wing, before moving to urgent care for the past 12. In March, she celebrated 50 years in nursing.
Bonnie Googins, who retired from 41 years of nursing this April, got to know Oevering when she was still studying to become an RN. “She was still working full-time nights and going to school and raising her family, and doing a tremendous job at everything. I don’t know where this woman gets her inner strength, but she still has it today,” Googins said.
Decades ago, there was a Mexican exchange student in town, and something had gotten mixed up so that he didn’t have a place to stay, Googins recalled. Oevering and her husband took him in. Some 20 or 30 years later, Googins and Oevering visited the former student in Mexico. “When he saw Tweety, he just stopped the car in the street in Mexico and just jumped out and they hugged and cried,” Googins said. He is a professor now, and, she said, “To this day, he just honors Tweety and said if it weren’t for her teaching him English and letting him come and stay with her that year, he never would have succeeded to the degree he did.”
Googins was with Oevering in the obstetrics unit for some of those babies who came before the doctor could get there. “Oh my goodness, you just do it,” Googins said when asked about it. “You’ve been doing it for years and years, and you just try and keep the mother calm. [Tweety] had a role, and I had a role in the delivery. So you just did it …” Once, a doctor had slept two doors down at the hospital so he wouldn’t miss the birth, but Oevering and Googins could barely get the mother from the bathroom to the bed before the baby arrived. Another time, after a sudden delivery, the doctor walked in to find the baby was born, swaddled, and in the mother’s arms. The doctor quipped, “Well, I guess you don’t need me.’”
One baby still stands out for Oevering as perhaps the most meaningful patient of her career. Thirty-five years ago, Adam Hoffman was born with a terminal heart condition. Doctors initially gave him just days to live. Oevering was a hospice nurse in a program for parents who lost children to miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant mortality, Resolve Through Sharing. “Nine days later we were still at the hospital,” Adam’s mother, Annette Hoffman, recalled. “And Tweety was there a lot. She kind of got permission from her regular manager at the hospital to be with us.” As Adam continued to survive, Annette went on, “[Tweety] helped us make this decision to take him home, just for a visit to see how it went. And it went pretty well.”
Adam survived another month or so, and Oevering was one of the overnight nurses who helped Annette care for him. “She would be there whenever we needed anything,” Annette said. “I don’t know how the woman got any sleep.” Oevering drove the Hoffmans to the Twin Cities for a second opinion and numerous other appointments, hauling oxygen everywhere they went. Sometimes Oevering would babysit Annette’s other children so she could focus on Adam. When Adam passed away, Oevering helped Annette plan the funeral.
“She was there with the camera and helping us take pictures and make family memories,” Annette said. Sometimes babies are gone so fast, families can’t grieve in the moment, and photos can help them find closure later, Oevering said. Annette still has those photos. “I can’t look at them,” she said. “But I have them, and that’s a comfort. I’m glad she did that for us.”
“I think back on it, and I can’t imagine how I can’t remember all the details, and I wonder how much she did for us that I don’t even remember,” Annette added.
Oevering said of Adam, “When you have something this precious, you want to do the best you can.”
Caring for others seems to be hard-wired for Oevering. Asked about the stresses of working in urgent care during the COVID pandemic, she acknowledged the difficulties — including the fear of bringing the virus home to loved ones — but quickly turned to focus on patients again. It was tough having to take deep nasal swabs on very young children and, due to social distancing rules, not being able to hug them to reassure them, she said. “The best I could do was hold their hand and tell them it was OK,” she said.
“That’s just part of her quality,” Googins said of Oevering’s calmness and ability to reassure people. “Even if it’s difficult, you wouldn’t know that.” She added, “In the hospital, you have a chance to see [patients] go from worse to better, and sometimes in urgent care, you’re just seeing them at their worst … You might not be able to take anything completely away, but you can give them a little bit of hope.”
“If somebody comes in and they’re so upset, and they’re crying,” Oevering said, “the best thing you can do is grab their hand and listen to them, and just give them a hug and let them know you’re there for them.” She shrugged, “That’s what I do.”
From her days with Resolve Through Sharing, to teaching new RNs and LPNs, and leading prenatal classes in two languages, Oevering said, “Winona Health has done so much in my life to help me.” She praised her coworkers, calling them her second family. Oevering joked she wasn’t cut out for management, explaining, “I want to be where the patients are and take care of the patients,” and added that managers should occasionally work on the floor to better understand what their staff deal with.
Though she never steered her daughter toward medicine, Oevering was thrilled when Johannes became a nurse herself and later the hospital’s director of surgical services. “I’m very proud of her,” Oevering said.
Oevering doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon. “I feel good,” she said. “This keeps me going.”
A true passion for helping people, good co-workers, and a good support system are what keep someone going for decades in nursing, Googins said. “… It just kind of makes your heart swell when you think about it,” she added of the patients she’s helped. Googins continued, “So who knows when [Tweety] will retire … Taking care of people fits like a glove for her.”
