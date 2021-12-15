The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning area residents of damaging winds with gusts of up to 65 mph, as well as the possibility of tornadoes, this evening and overnight.
“Damaging winds tonight could blow down trees and power lines causing power outages, possibly for a prolonged period of time. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Empty semi-trailers will run the risk of being blown over,” NWS meteorologists wrote. They added, "A storm system will bring severe storms to the region this evening with damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes."
The NWS cautioned, “People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.” Meteorologists also advised residents to secure loose objects and holiday decorations and be ready to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued.
NWS forecasters issued a high wind warning for Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Wabasha, Houston, and Fillmore counties, as well as much of Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, starting at 6 p.m. tonight and running through 6 a.m. on Thursday. Southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected.
Due to the storm, Winona Area Public Schools announced it would close all buildings at 5:30 p.m. today. "All practices will end no later than 5:30 p.m. All in-person Community Education classes and community rentals after this time are canceled. Virtual Community Education classes will be held as usual," school officials wrote.
