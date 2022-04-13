The National Weather Service (NWS) is working to confirm whether a tornado struck Winona County last night after radar suggested a twister passed through the Fremont and Lewiston area and tornados were confirmed in neighboring counties. Winona County officials said numerous trees, power lines, and farm buildings were damaged in the Fremont and Lewiston area. The NWS issued a tornado warning for the area late last night.
“We did have indications of what the radar would suggest was a tornado,” NWS meteorologist Stu Ireland said of the Fremont area. Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said there was damage along County Road 6 — starting a couple miles west of the Fremont Store — that matches the NWS radar reports on the possible tornado’s track. Ireland explained NWS surveyors are currently in the field working to confirm whether that damage was the result of a tornado or just straight-line winds.
Survey crews have already confirmed tornados occurred in Mower County near Taopi, Minn.; Fillmore County near Spring Valley, Minn.; and Mitchell and Howard counties in Northeast Iowa, Ireland said.
Hail up to an inch in diameter was reported in Lewiston, Rollingstone, and Winona, according to the NWS, while smaller hail was reported across Winona and Trempealeau counties.
Overall, it could have been worse, Klinger said. “I think we were lucky where it was at — not for the people affected — but it was a sparsely populated area and early enough in the season that there weren’t any crops in the ground,” he said. Klinger’s department is seeking damage reports from citizens on Facebook and at bklinger@co.winona.mn.us.
Asked how the storm compared to others in recent years, Ireland echoed, “[It was] nothing out of the ordinary as far as severe weather would go — kind of a typical early spring event. The storm that moved through in the early afternoon had hail, which is really typical for springtime in this part of the country.” As for the tornados, “For April in the Midwest, that’s not uncommon at all,” he added.
