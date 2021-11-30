A 37-year-old La Crosse, Wis., man died in a crash on November 29.
At 8:05 p.m., Laval Robinson was driving west on I-90 near mile marker 274 and Dresbach Township when his vehicle crossed the median into the highway’s eastbound lanes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Another vehicle going east then reportedly hit Robinson. According to the report, Robinson was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the other vehicle and the passenger in that vehicle were not injured, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.