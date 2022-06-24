by CESAR SALAZAR
After 29 years, Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum is getting ready to shut its doors. Featuring thousands of examples of road art and vehicle memorabilia, the museum will be opened to the public by the Duellman family over the summer, before the collection is auctioned off in September later this year.
Elmer Duellman began his collection in the mid-1960s, when he opened an auto salvage business in Fountain City, according to his son Les Duellman. Elmer initially purchased multiple vehicles, which he found took up space rather quickly. Once he ran out of space, Elmer began to fill in the spaces between the larger vehicles with smaller vehicles or vintage toy cars. He continued to fill in the spaces until eventually, he filled five buildings with his collections. Elmer even went as far as keeping a 1929 Ford in his living room.
Elmer continued collecting up until his death in 2019. “The last item he purchased was two weeks before he passed away … it was a Popeye pencil in a box,” Elmer’s daughter Melissa Baker said. “He didn’t have one, and a lady had brought it with her, and they were here for a museum weekend. She had it for sale, and he purchased it.”
According to Baker, Elmer began his collection by buying things that he liked, one thing at a time. “He just started buying things because he liked them, and it was a private collection for many years,” Baker said. “We didn’t open it to the public until [1993], so the first year that we were open, it was just one weekend and we increased [open dates] from there.”
The museum features more than 150 motorcycles and scooters as well as hundreds of bikes. Elmer also managed to trade a ‘39 Chevy for one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR stock cars. Perhaps one of the most extensive collections of its kind, Elmer also collected over 700 pedal cars of all makes, models, and years.
Due to the family’s own personal lives and Elmer’s wishes, the Duellman family plan to hold an auction of the extensive collection the week of September 12, according to Baker.
“It’s what dad would’ve wanted,” Baker said. She continued, “You don’t have to be a car person to find something here to intrigue you. The massiveness of what mom and dad put together over the years, to think about that… how two people could do that and amass the collection that they have, and the history that’s here. It’s just a wow kind of a place.”
The museum will be open July 2-4, 23-24, and 30-31 as well as most weekends in the summer. For other open dates and information about the museum, visitors can go to www.elmersautoandtoymuseum.com. “I can’t speak for the family, but I can only imagine what it’s like to take care of this. There are so many items that are just so spectacular,” Mecum Bidder’s Assistant George Boswell said. “The family wants other people to enjoy it.”
While Elmer never sold any of his items in his lifetime, the auction gives the public a chance to own a piece of history. “This collection that we have here today — there’s a lot of number one items,” Boswell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.