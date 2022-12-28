Outpouring of gifts caps off 2022 for Little Warriors

by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona's own Little Warriors Drumline celebrated another wonderful year of performances with a holiday party at its home base at the East Rec Center (ERC). Leaders Tara and Andre Bailey, the drum line’s young members, friends, and family held a feast and gift celebration as a way to honor the efforts of the drum line in 2022.
Featured in many events around the city, such as Steamboat Days, the Little Warriors Drumline has stepped up and grown from its bucket-drum roots, and the community has noticed. This holiday celebration was a huge occasion for the organization, with a recent gift drive doubling the number of presents to the kids from last year, but it is also the first time that outside groups held gift drives for the drum line, according to Tara.
The ERC gym's walls were lined with gifts for the children. "Who doesn't love gifts, and a lot of these kids wouldn't have a Christmas otherwise, or at least not at Christmas like this," Tara said. "It's different when you're unwrapping gifts [from] complete strangers that don't even know you but just love you, because that's what it's about. Christmas is about the love of God. It's about the love of people. It's about celebrating your accomplishments. It's about all of those things. I think that these boxes that just are lining the gym are evidence of that. It's overwhelming, the love and support, honestly."
Tara said that a total of 97 people were recipients of gifts this year. Tara began the process over two months ago by asking the kids for wishlists, reaching out to sponsors, and then gathering the presents. Tara added that she put in hundreds of hours for the celebration, wrapping and packing many of the presents. "I probably cried 25 plus times during this process, just seeing the outpouring of support, and I love getting to meet the sponsors," Tara said. "A lot of them I know from years previous, or they're people that we've met kind of on the road as we've traveled, but getting to meet the people behind it is so amazing, and I love hearing their stories about them following what we do, or remembering us when we started on buckets. It's getting to hear the stories and how the drum line inspired them or touched them or made them feel some type of really positive way."
"Tara did a great job putting all of this together," one drum line parent, Veronica Carbajal Martinez, said. "I actually had the pleasure of going and helping her wrap gifts, putting stuff together. I've been going pretty much every day … Whenever she needed me to go down, her basement was full of these toys. It was just nice that all the people came together and were able to do all this for the families."
"I think it's incredible how they put it together and just come through and pretty much get the kids almost everything on their list, which doesn't leave room for me to get stuff, but that's awesome," another parent, Angela Stone, said of the community's efforts. She added, "I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the family. Dre and Tara do so much all year long, not just for Christmas. This is wonderful."
"It's not easy, but it pays off at the end," percussionist Treyvon Bailey said about the drum line's work this year. "It's a different experience than just football and stuff like that, because you get to travel around … So yeah, it definitely pays off in the end."
"I'm feeling pretty proud of this year," percussionist Nikoli Volkman said. "We have accomplished a lot since last year, drum-wise, playing. [We have] a lot of new players and [are] happy with all the old ones that stayed." He continued, "I'm very happy with what they did. I mean, it's very kind, generous … When you think you're joining something, you're not really going to get anything for Christmas, but they made it happen."
