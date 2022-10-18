Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter daylong closure of Parks Avenue North across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 19 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground along the west side of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Motorists will be able to access Winona Health and other properties located on the west side by using other access roads to the south. Crews will close the Parks Avenue north entrance beginning at 7 a.m. and will begin pulling the new 12-inch gas line into place. Work is expected to continue through the day and Parks Avenue north will reopen when the work is complete.
Southbound motorists will be able to use right turns at Riverbend Road and Parks Avenue south as well as Parks Avenue access on Highway 61 west near the Winona Family YMCA. Northbound motorists use Parks Avenue on Highway 61 during the short-term closure.
