by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona city staff are requesting over $20.4 million for departments across the city as part of the 2023 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), the city’s annual long-term spending plan. The City Council reviewed the CIP during a July 5 meeting and plans on reviewing a final CIP and budget later in the year.
The CIP serves as staff recommendations for the City Council to fund in the 2023 budget. City staff bring their CIP requests to the city manager, Chad Ubl, and staff work on the CIP until it fits the budget and city needs.
City staff are proposing over $6 million for the parks and recreation department, which would include $60,000 for a new community garden location, $110,000 for tennis and basketball court resurfacing, $350,000 for Gabrych Park Field reconstruction, $50,000 for the West Rec skatepark, and a state grant for $2 million for the continuation of the Riverfront Trail.
Some of the proposals that city staff are moving toward will be a part of a yearly preventative maintenance plan for parks. For 2023, the city is requesting $110,000 to repair Sinclair Park’s basketball courts and Sobieski’s pickleball courts and move on to resurface a different set of courts each year in the future for $20-120,000. “We’re proposing with this CIP that we plan for future years to repair hard court surfaces within the park system each year,” Ubl said. “The reason we’re doing that is we’re seeing that preventative maintenance is turning out to be cost-beneficial because when we miss a year or skip a year, the cost to redo that court has increased more than if we would’ve [done maintenance.]”
Ubl also mentioned that for a couple of other items in the CIP, such as the $68,000 per year for city docks, and the $263,464 for parkways and parking lots in city parks, the city would also try to follow a yearly preventive maintenance schedule.
City staff are requesting approximately $350,000 for Gabrych Park Field’s infield reconstruction. The park is primarily used by the Winona Chiefs baseball team but is available for public reservation. Ubl said that due to the nature of preparing and maintaining the field, the park isn’t open to the public without reservations.
Another item proposed by staff is the state-funded $2 million Riverfront Trail next to the Mississippi River. The city was recently awarded a $2 million grant from the state to work on the trail. City staff are currently working to acquire easements to allow the trail to run through private property, according to Ubl. “We hope to start work next year,” Ubl said. “We can’t proceed with any development until we have all the appropriate easements in place.”
Ubl hopes that the Riverfront Trail project is able to start next year but said the city needs to have the six land-use easements in place from property owners along the trail before the project can start. The city has already received one from Bay State Milling, according to Ubl. Ubl and Mayor Scott Sherman said that some property owners were concerned about security and liability. “We had some property owners that are concerned about a trail going through or around their property,” Ubl said. “How is the city going to address access and making sure that users stay on the trail, don’t cross over onto private property, is the primary concern of those property owners.”
City staff are also requesting around $100,000 for land acquisition and ground preparation for the former Madison Elementary School playspace. Ubl said that the city will be taking public input before they have any solid plans in place for the park. “It’s an important piece that we purchase the property and there certainly is ground-preparation work that needs to be done before playspaces can be brought in,” Ubl said. He continued, saying that the ground at Madison is broken asphalt, “This $100,000 part of that is going to need to be simply ground preparation.”
City staff are also proposing $50,000 for a skatepark at the West Recreation Center. The $50,000 isn’t a match from the city but rather a commitment to help build the park, according to Ubl. The Winona Skatepark and Community Plaza Committee is seeking over $458,000 in funding. “Anthem Skatepark has proposed an outdoor skate plaza,” Ubl said. “They do have the approval to do a fundraiser, so Anthem is currently seeking community funding.”
The CIP ultimately serves as a financial tool to help city staff and city officials plan for projects in the future and the budget. Ubl and Sherman said that some of these projects might be in the CIP this year but might not be in the budget, as it has been in previous years. Some projects might not even be budgeted until years down the line.
“In my short experience with CIPs, things will come on and off every year,” Sherman said. “That’s dependent on what’s coming down the line or what [the city’s] immediate needs might be.”
In reference to the CIP’s purpose, Ubl said, “It’s what I call a combination of operational, infrastructure, and deferred maintenance.”
