The premiere of the Winona episode of John McGivern’s “Main Streets” program will air on Thursday, March 23, 2023. McGivern and his crew visited Winona for a few days in August 2022 and filmed Winona attractions that included many local businesses, such as Watkins, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Nosh, Willet Hauser Architectural Glass, the boathouse community, Winona State University for rock climbing, the Basilica, the Polish Museum, and the downtown area.
To view the program, you can catch the Winona episode on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on PBS Wisconsin, PBS Twin Cities, PBS Austin (Minn.), and PBS Chicago. If you’re a streamer, the episode is available at midnight on the PBS app and on the Main Streets YouTube channel.
About McGivern’s “Main Street” show, “Through lively interviews with local residents and civic leaders, John uncovers the uniqueness and charm of each community he visits.” For more information about the filming of this Winona episode, contact Pat Mutter at Visit Winona, 507-452-0735.
