A 19-year-old Ham Lake, Minn., woman sustained serious injuries when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Winona man as she walked through a crosswalk Thursday morning.
At 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, the woman was walking southbound through the crosswalk at West Broadway and Washington Street when the vehicle driven by the man, going eastbound, struck her, according to the Winona Police Department report. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for the treatment of serious injuries, according to the report, and ultimately airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wis., for further care. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with reconstructing the accident, according to the report.
