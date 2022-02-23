A pedestrian who was seriously hurt after being struck by a car on February 2 on East Broadway in Winona has passed away. Michael Maher, 79, of Minnesota City, was crossing Broadway outside a crosswalk near Zumbro Street when he was hit by a 70-year-old Winona man driving west on Broadway, according to police. After being hospitalized with critical injuries, Maher later died on Feb. 16.
