A 79-year-old Minnesota City man was taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries on February 2 after being struck by a vehicle.
Winona Police Department (WPD) officers received a report at about 11:59 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Broadway and Zumbro Street. At the scene, they reportedly found that the 79-year-old Minnesota City man appeared to have tried to walk across the street going north. He was struck by a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old Winona man and going west, according to the report.
Police said the accident happened outside the crosswalk, and a vehicle parked on the north side of Broadway was also struck.
According to the report, the Minnesota State Patrol is helping reconstruct the accident.
Another accident in which a pedestrian was injured happened on January 20 at Broadway and Washington Street.
