A pair of Winona area organizations are teaming up to support community members and make sure that children from the Winona area are ready to return to class.
Winona Elks Lodge 327 and Family & Children’s Center (FCC) are once again partnering for the Back-to-School Picnic and School Supply Giveaway on August 22, from 3-5 p.m. This year’s event, hosted at FCC’s offices located at 601 Franklin Street, Winona, will once again be a wonderful opportunity for FCC clients to receive support in a range of ways.
Members of Winona Elks Lodge 327 will provide food for clients to enjoy during the event. Grade-school age children and their siblings can receive a new backpack packed with school supplies, while supplies last. Gently used clothing will be available for FCC clients of all ages thanks to the generous support of community members in and around Winona. Plus, there will be plenty of fun with raffle prizes available to win.
“We are so grateful to the members of Winona Elks Lodge 327 for continuing to take a stand for FCC clients of all ages so they can meet their needs,” said Ellen Hongerholt, Director of Advancement & Marketing.
The event is open to anyone who has been a client of Family & Children’s Center now or in the past; they may bring children or grandchildren to take part in the giveaway. Anyone needing more information is asked to contact Karrie Hahn, director of Minnesota programs, at 507-615-3115 or by email at khahn@fccnetwork.org.
Founded in 1881, Family & Children’s Center is a regional, not-for-profit agency that has helped thousands of children, adults and families enjoy better tomorrows. The center provides a continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being, including child abuse/neglect prevention programs, alternative schools, community-based counseling, community support programs for people seeking recovery from severe mental illness, residential treatment options and several outreach programs.
