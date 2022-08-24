by CESAR SALAZAR
Nestled away in its little pocket of the city, Winona’s Pillbox Bat Company scored a home run: a contract to produce Major League Baseball merchandise. With its team of eight, the company is stepping up to the plate and competing against the big players in the game of baseball memorabilia.
Pillbox makes all its wooden bats, pennants, leather work, and baseballs by hand and in-house, from carving to painting. It had humble beginnings compared to where it is now.
Owners Zak Fellman and Dan Watson initially started the company in 2015 to make some beer and side money. Saying that baseball was an influence for them growing up is a huge understatement. They lived, breathed, and ate baseball, and it got them to where they are today. Even the name of the company is based on an obscure baseball park in St. Paul, Minn., from the early 1900s.
“I didn’t even know at the beginning if [the company] was going to be a big thing one day — it’ll just be something we can do together,” Fellman said. “We talked baseball stories, baseball stuff, maybe we’ll have some fun with it, but a couple of years in, it was like, ‘OK, we can’t do this part-time anymore.’”
Pillbox doubled its sales every year for the first few years, according to Fellman. He joked that it’s easy to double your sales when your revenue is zero at first. The company recently won a licensing agreement from Major League Baseball to produce MLB team merchandise and memorabilia.
When the company first began, Fellman said, “... [MLB licensing] wasn't something we threw around as a possibility even,” Fellman said. “It was a super big, pie-in-the-sky type of dream.”
Although Pillbox now has products for the big leagues, the company initially started producing for local and country-wide Little League teams and commissioned pieces. In 2019, the company actually began working with the Minnesota Twins to celebrate their record-breaking season.
“They called and asked if we could make some custom bats to celebrate them breaking the records,” Fellman said. “It turned into a really good partnership with the Twins. We’ve done projects every season now since then, and we just built a really solid relationship with them.”
Fellman added that thanks to the partnership with the Twins, Pillbox was able to get in a good word with the MLB to get a licensing contract. Pillbox initially applied to produce MLB baseball bats for team commemorations and memorabilia, but was denied due to other companies having those exclusive licenses. Eventually, the MLB granted Pillbox to produce other baseball memorabilia, such as wooden pennants, coasters, and baseballs. So far, the agreement has worked out favorably for the company, according to Fellman and Production Manager Carrie Frederich.
“So far, it’s been insane,” Frederich said. She continued, in reference to a large room that had a large table full of wooden pennants, “That’s not even the entire order for Fanatics. That’s just a chunk. We haven’t stopped — our laser engravers and leads have not stopped since we got this license.”
“Pretty much, MLB art is our niche,” Fellman said. “We’ll still hold out for the bats at some point.”
While the company is able to meet MLB’s demands, Pillbox hopes to be able to expand the company even more in the future.
“Zak jokes that he would like to hire five people,” Frederich said, laughing. “I think another full-time person would definitely be beneficial. With the college kids coming back … it’d be nice to hire a few part-time people as well.”
While Pillbox worked with some local organizations in the past, Fredrich said that she’d like the company to continue expanding locally. “I think we’re always definitely willing and interested in expanding our presence in Winona,” she said. “Always willing to collaborate with different people, different efforts, and different ideas that people have. We’re always open.”
“This is a big step, I think it’s going to take a few years even just to get to a place where this is really successful,” Fellman said. “Even though we have licensing, good sales, and partnering with teams, the scale of it needs to be really able to do that really well. It’s going to take a while. We’re really focused on making sure this license is super successful and we live up to what’s expected of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.