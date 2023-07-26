Pilots give Winona a show

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A fleet of Beechcraft planes took to the sky at Winona’s Max Conrad airfield last Friday for an aviation display before continuing on to Oshkosh, Wis., for a famous annual air show. A crowd gathered to enjoy the display of aeronautical expertise, which Fixed Based Operator George Bolon described as technical and choreographed. “This is not a piece of jazz … Everybody's got to be onboard,” Bolon said.
Members of Bonanzas to Oshkosh (B2Osh) — named after the popular Beechcraft model — have been stopping in Winona for the last three years before meeting more pilots at La Crosse, Wis., and proceeding to Oshkosh for the huge annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh airshow. Roughly 15 aircraft were at last Friday’s show and more than 100 came to La Crosse. All these planes, and more, converge on Oshkosh to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of people from July 24-30.
Prior to Friday’s airshow, the pilots spend an hour briefing the flight. As part of this, Bolon said the pilots practice walking in formation. Bolon explained what goes into flying in formation. “They took it all from the geese and the birds and everybody that migrates. It's interesting; you have to have the pilot skills, that's number one. You have to designate who the lead … aircraft is going to be. Just like the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds, everybody is flying off of someone's wingtip.”
The Beechcraft fleet was split into two groups that flew north and disappeared behind the bluffs and clouds. People murmured wondering if or when the aircrafts would return but that chatter muted as the quiet hum of the Bonanzas was heard in the distance, then it became a loud mechanical roar as the planes flew overhead and people cocked their heads toward the sky.
One attendee at Friday’s airshow, Keith Kruger, enjoyed the display with his grandson Kallen, who got to look inside one of the aircrafts. “It was good; it was fun. We walked out … the owner of the airplane noticed us there and invited [Kallen] up into the cockpit to check it out. It’s different than a car,” Kruger said. “We learned you steer with your feet.”
Winonan Susan Koo attended the event with her family and plans to attend two days of the Oshkosh airshow as well. Koo said she enjoyed the show and was particularly moved by one of the final formations called “Fallen Soldier,” which consists of one plane breaking off abruptly from the formation and the others continuing on. “I choked up, when you know why it’s happening and it’s just so beautiful and fluid and honoring,” Koo said.
Koo said her 12-year-old son Reuben is interested in aeronautics and is a part of the local EAA chapter’s youth program and has already been able to log some flight time. “It’s crazy what’s going on in Winona that you don’t know about. Then when you know about it you’re like, ‘More people should know about all these things,’” Koo said.
