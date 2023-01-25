by CHRIS ROGERS
A proposed overhaul of the city of Winona’s comprehensive plan could bring significant changes to zoning rules in certain parts of town. Earlier this month, the city’s Planning Commission reviewed the proposals and critiqued a few points. In particular, they raised concerns about when to require apartments to meet aesthetic standards and a proposal to expand light industrial zoning in a residential neighborhood.
The comprehensive plan sets a long-term vision for the future of the city and specific goals and strategies for all kinds of topics: land use, recreation, arts, government transparency, etc. The current plan was written in 2007, and city officials have been working on a new comprehensive plan since last winter. They recently released a first draft that, among other things, attempts to meet calls for more affordable housing without disrupting the character of neighborhoods.
Rezoning selects blocks near campus to R-3
One of the major pieces of the draft plan is a suite of changes that would allow more rental housing and more dense housing on specific blocks near Winona State University’s campus. City staff is proposing changes to the comprehensive plan’s land use designation map that would set the table for a handful of blocks to be rezoned from R-2 (medium-density residential) to R-3 (multi-family residential). The 30% rule, a city ordinance that prohibits more than 30% of the properties on a given block from acquiring apartment rental certificates, does not apply in R-3 zones, so the change would exempt those blocks from the rule and allow more rentals. The area in question includes four square blocks between Eighth and Howard streets and Main and Lafayette streets, as well as another block between Main and Johnson streets and Seventh and Eighth streets, plus portions of nearby blocks on Seventh Street. City Planner Carlos Espinosa said those blocks were chosen because they are already well over 50% rentals due to grandfathered-in apartments that predated the 30% rule.
R-3 zoning would also allow for large apartment buildings up to four stories, depending on the size of the property.
“In addition to someone just opening the door to a rental, [this change] also opens the door to some additional investment you can’t have right now,” Espinosa said. He added, “I think what that might help to do to a certain extent is maybe help pull some of the pressure off rentals in some of the more outlying areas where students currently are.”
“We want to allow for change while maintaining neighborhood character,” Espinosa said. To that end, he explained that for properties being converted to a duplex, triplex or quadplex, the proposed changes would also introduce aesthetic standards the new rentals would have to meet. City code currently requires the facades of apartments with five units or more be primarily made of masonry or wood siding, not vinyl, for example.
However, in an effort to encourage owner-occupied rentals — something some citizens said they supported — the city would exempt owner-occupied rentals from the aesthetic rules. For example, if the property owner lived in one unit of a triplex while renting out the other two, the triplex wouldn’t be subject to the aesthetic rules.
“Why would you have [fewer] design standards for an owner-occupied [rental] than a non-owner occupied?” Planning Commission member Peter Shortridge asked. He and other commission members pointed out the challenge in enforcing such a rule when properties are sold. A duplex might be owner-occupied when it is built, but if it’s sold to a non-occupant landlord, there’s no way to require the building to meet aesthetic standards at that point, they noted. “It’s kind of a funny bypass to what should be a building standard, I think,” Shortridge said.
‘Industrial fringe’ zone proposed near McConnon Dr.
The draft plan also suggests changes that would set the table for rezoning residential properties to I-1 (light industrial) in the McConnon Drive neighborhood, just west of Pelzer and Fifth streets. It’s one of many areas in Winona where industrial sites abut residential neighborhoods. A rail terminal owned by Rich Mikrut’s Mikrut Properties (zoned I-2, heavy industrial) is next to a number of homes (zoned R-3 and R-1, light residential).
Espinosa said the proposed change was prompted by Mikrut Properties’ purchase of several neighboring properties currently zoned R-1. City staff suggested rezoning the properties to I-1, which would allow light manufacturing, warehouses, other industrial uses, and a wide range of commercial uses. The change could also reduce setbacks on the main rail terminal property, where certain industrial activities must have an extra setback from residential properties.
Terming the area a “limited industrial fringe,” Espinosa said the concept would allow for a gradual transition or buffer between heavy industrial uses and residential neighborhoods. Instead of having the line between residential and industrial zones be run through the middle of the block — as it currently does — the dividing line would be on Fourth and Fifth streets, he explained.
A few Planning Commission members weren’t sold on the idea.
“I get what you’re pointing to with the backyard … but basically you’re taking a whole half block away from that buffer zone,” Shortridge said.
If the homes in the “industrial fringe” are torn down and redeveloped, “… Then your buffer is gone,” Planning Commission Chair Brian Buelow echoed.
Planning Commission member Paul Schollmeier highlighted the effect the change would have on setbacks, and asked, “Why not go the other way? Why not go R-2 with it?”
More information about the comprehensive plan draft — titled the “Interim Report” — including the full report and opportunities to submit online feedback are available at tinyurl.com/4a8r4zdc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.