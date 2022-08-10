by CESAR SALAZAR
A draft plan proposed a $39 million, five-story hotel and six-story apartment complex project at the 60 Main site in downtown Winona, according to a grant application from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The submitted designs are a first public glimpse of exact plan details that could be built at the site; however, developers say that those are not the final plans for the site.
Recently, Winona was awarded a $601,387 DEED grant in order to clean up lead and other contaminants at the 60 Main site. The intent of the grant is to incentivize the development of the site — which is currently a parking lot — into a hustling and bustling mixed hotel-housing-events-retail center. When applying for the grant, the developers of the 60 Main site submitted plans for the building.
The DEED grant, awarded in June of this year, described the submitted plans in a press release. According to the press release, the site would feature a $39 million “six-story, 52-unit apartment building with 2,100 square feet of retail space, and a five-story, 68-room hotel with event space.” In previous talks, developers Mike Krolcyzk of C.D. Smith and Peter Shortridge of Latsch Development confirmed that they are planning to develop a site that features a hotel-apartment complex and a retail/event space. Shortridge said 58 Center Street, the site of the former Jefferson Pub and Grill, could possibly be transformed into an event center.
DEED’s press release is the first real look at what developers are planning for the site. Developers up until this point have only given general descriptions of what the project entails, with no real specifications or details.
Asked about the plans submitted to DEED, Krolczyk said that they were not the final plans for the site and the development team is continuing to work on plans for the site. He also said that there is no timeline for when the plans could be ready for public view.
In a similar vein, Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin also said that the city did not have a timeline for when the designs should be ready. McMartin added that the project would be in a similar scope to the design DEED described, but the developers are still continuing to work on the plans.
At this point, the Winona Port Authority has been working on the project for a few years. In the past few meetings, the Port Authority purchased a plot of land west of 60 Main from HBC for $481,000 to provide parking for 60 Main. The city had also budgeted around $100,000 for designing a parking ramp as part of the project.
The Port Authority also recently voted to open the doors to giving the property a tax break in the form of tax increment financing (TIF). Essentially, the property would be taxed at its current undeveloped value, allowing the property owners to use money that otherwise would’ve been taxed towards paying off the costs of development. According to McMartin, it doesn’t mean that the site will establish a new TIF but rather the city is reserving the right to use it in the future.
The Port Authority also voted to extend their exclusive negotiations with the developers until March 2023. This would be the second extension granted to developers since negotiations began in February 2021. Some Port Authority members expressed concerns about the project being delayed for so long and wishes for the project to come to fruition. Port Authority Chair Mike Cichanowski empathized with some of the concerns and added that the Port Authority simply wants the project to move forward.
While the city has ultimately been awarded the clean-up grant from DEED, there are still no updates or timeline as to when the decontamination on the site could begin.
