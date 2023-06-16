by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
It’s been a long time coming for the Madison school playground project, but Winona Director of Recreation Facilities Patrick Menton said he’s been working with a playground equipment company since March with hopes to open the new playground this fall.
The city of Winona purchased a portion of the former Madison Elementary School in 2019 for $155,000 with plans to preserve and improve the school playground for the community. In October of 2022, city staff budgeted $69,000 towards the project, but with no solid plans at the time, it was unknown when construction would start. City Manager Chad Ubl previously estimated a plan would be ready by late 2023 but with Menton’s update the city appears to be ahead of schedule.
At the June 5 City Council meeting, Mayor Scott Sherman talked about the second annual Bluffview Montessori Mock Council session, and, among pretend items, he said that the students got to look at a legitimate item of city business regarding Madison school playground. “[Menton] had put together two options that we might potentially be looking at for Madison school playground, and I allowed them to vote on it,” Sherman said. “So we have some feedback from some of the youth within our community, which I think is much needed and very cool to be able to have that.”
Menton elaborated on these early designs from the Miracle Playground Equipment company, stating they are subject to change and the city will be looking for public input this month. One option included a “ninja course” or obstacle course with various pieces that children race through. Another option was for a more “traditional” playground with pieces for different age groups, 2-5-year-olds and 5-12-year-olds. Some pieces for this option could include slides, swings, and a jungle gym. Menton said both designs include two basketball hoops and certified wood mulch for fall protection.
“There's not a whole lot of flexibility due to the amount of money that we have budgeted for [the playground], which is $69,000, and then also there's some inflexibility with the amount of space that we have,” Menton said.
A public meeting to review playground concepts and receive community input is scheduled for June 28 at 6 p.m. at Madison Park, the former Madison Elementary School site located between Dacota and Olmstead streets at West Eighth Street. “We definitely want to hear what the neighbors have to say and then see if we can fine-tune it to their needs,” Menton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.