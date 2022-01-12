Plans for Masterpiece Hall announced

by CHRIS ROGERS
Between the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the recent Main Square development, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter have made some big moves to help Winona grow and draw people to the island city. But they aren’t done yet. The couple announced plans to construct an up to $35 million music hall and art gallery at the site of the former junior high school auditorium that will host world-class classical music and art in two to three years.
Dubbed Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, Kierlin and Burrichter hope to draw people from across the country for “top-notch musical performances every Sunday afternoon” paired with art exhibits, including some of Kierlin and Burrichter’s collection of European masters currently on display at the Marine Art Museum (MMAM). They have tapped longtime Minnesota Beethoven Festival Artistic and Managing Director and Saint Mary’s University Fine and Performing Arts Chair Ned Kirk to be the organization’s artistic director and CEO and Schwab Construction of Winona to lead the building of the gallery space and 700-800-seat music hall.
“It should be a shot in the arm for downtown on a Sunday,” Burrichter said.
In an interview last Thursday, Kierlin told the Post, “Mary and I really have an interest in trying to promote economic development here in Winona.” The couple’s growing art collection — with works by Monet, Picasso, Van Gogh, O’Keefe, and more on display at MMAM — has been one of the ways they sought to promote Winona’s growth, and, by many measures, MMAM has put Winona on the map as an arts destination. But Kierlin said, “For all the money we invested in it, it has not had a big return in and of itself … So, we thought, what could we do to get more tourism in Winona?”
The idea they came up with was to combine fine art and music in a purpose-built facility in the heart of downtown. “Really high end art and really high end music — that combination, we believe, is really greater than the two,” Burrichter said.
The concept for Minnesota Masterpiece Hall is still subject to change, but Kirk, Kierlin and Burrichter plan to have concerts featuring everything from string quartets to full orchestras perform a May-through-October season, with the galleries open on Sunday mornings, matinee performances on Sunday afternoons, and plenty of time for attendees to patronize Winona restaurants and hotels before and after. Kierlin said Fastenal has agreed to let Minnesota Masterpiece Hall use its parking lot at the former YMCA site for Sunday performances.
“It definitely is unique and it’s certainly something that not every community will have,” Winona Economic Development Director Lucy McMartin said. “I’m excited about the economic development side of this. They’re talking about performances over a longer period of time and that should benefit our restaurants and our hotels and make a big impact on downtown.”
The idea partly builds off the success of the Beethoven Festival. “The success of that has shown that people really do want that here,” Kirk said. He noted that people drive 9-10 hours to Winona to see certain artists and pieces at that festival.
Kirk was particularly enthused about the spring through fall schedule. Since many of the best European musicians won’t play during the summer, the longer season “absolutely opens the doors” to bringing talent to Winona that wouldn’t otherwise be possible, Kirk said.
McMartin said, “We look at how great Beethoven has been with a three-week season in Winona and this just adds more to that.”
The new music hall will be located at the site of the former junior high school auditorium, which Kierlin’s Main Square Development company purchased last fall and is currently demolishing. The site had at one point been intended for a public-private parking ramp in partnership with the city, and more recently as a surface-level parking lot for the tenants of Main Square apartments. Kierlin and Pete Schwab of Schwab Construction said that parking for Main Square and Washington Crossings will be provided elsewhere, possibly at the site of the former Winona County Government Center at Fourth and Main streets, which is currently a surface lot owned by Main Square.
The site is next door to the historic Winona Public Library and Winona State University Laird Norton Building, which is being renovated as a home for the college art department, and the city’s Historic Masonic Temple Theatre and the Winona County History Center are nearby. Referencing long-running discussions of a downtown “arts district” Acting Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said, “From a city standpoint, it creates a great synergy with the library being a neighbor, with the potential the Laird Norton has and the Masonic Temple. It creates a great synergy for the arts certainly in that corridor.”
Asked why the organization didn’t opt for renovating the former auditorium, Pete Schwab said it was not an ideal venue to begin with and that its condition fell beyond repair. ““People call that an auditorium. It wasn’t. It was just part of the school,” he said. “We don’t need a theater or a pool … We don’t need a gymnasium,” he added. Even among the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, “There was nobody who could imagine fixing that,” Schwab said. He continued, “You were never going to find anyone interested in doing anything with it.” Kierlin chimed in, “And that included me.”
Kierlin and Burrichter noted that the new facility will be purpose-built for music, with optimal acoustics and stage design for that use. “It’s for music. It’s not for 25 different purposes,” Burrichter said.
They added that education programs with local schools could be part of musicians’ appearances in Winona and that the facility could host other events in the offseason.
“We just think if we put all these great things together, how can it not work?” Burrichter said.
