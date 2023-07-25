Plants, place inspire new book

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Place, community, plants and materials converge in Mara Adamitz Scrupe’s new poetry collection, “REAP, a flora,” from local publisher Shipwreckt Books Publishing Company. Scrupe read several of the poems last weekend to an audience at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum as part of the book’s launch.
“I think that what I’ve discovered in writing everything is that I’m drawing on many years of experiences, and trying to understand them — what they add up to, if they add up to anything,” Scrupe said. She continued, “I suppose we’re all looking for meaning, a way to contextualize our lives and the choices we’ve made and the journey we’re on. And maybe, the hope is in any creative work when we share it, is that others will have a sense of shared experience that they’ll be able to relate in some way to this.”
One poem she shared at the reading was influenced by her time in a far northern Norwegian city where the sun does not set in the summer. Another centered on the idea of place and native plants. Her passion for making things, from bread to curtains, influenced her work. Family stories of addiction, and ancestors leaving mementos behind contributed to the pieces.
The collection is divided into sections by plant. “Each section of the book is related to a certain plant and properties of that plant that made me think about relationships with people, with place, with community and so on,” she said. The idea came from old collections of information on plants’ meanings and uses.
Scrupe’s work as a writer began with reading, and was later motivated by her work as an artist and her work in academia. As a child, Scrupe was an avid reader who explored the world of books while her father worked as a custodian at a public library. She later wrote poetry for her school yearbook. In college, she discovered her passion for the visual arts, a field she remained in for some time. Academia then called, where she ultimately worked in administration. During that period, she decided to return to writing, starting with poetry.
“I find overall that the greatest pleasure is when people in the audience get something out of it, they take something away,” Scrupe said. “And that’s my goal, either through the reading of the work or the talking about it, to help people to find things in themselves or to discover ways of proceeding in their lives that might be useful.”
Attendee Tim Jones said he thought the work showed “a wordsmith’s gentle touch.”
The collection is available at www.shipwreckt.press, at the MMAM bookstore, at the Shipwreckt Books office at 153 Franklin Street in Winona and on Amazon.
