Plants, place inspire new book

Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.