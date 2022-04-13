by MATT DREWRY
After two years of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nursing field is full of new challenges, and Winona State University (WSU) nursing students are preparing for those challenges.
A looming staffing shortage is accentuated by recent lawsuits against nurses.
Dr. Lydia Lazzara, chair of the WSU nursing department, described what led to the nursing shortage. First, the passage of the Affordable Care Act increased access to preventative health care and demand for nurses, she said. Next, an aging population of nurses is retiring but not being replaced by nursing graduates.
Lazzara further described a bottleneck in the higher education system contributing to the shortage. The American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) reported in 2020 that 80,407 qualified students were turned away from undergraduate and graduate nursing programs due to constraints on school budgets, faculty, clinical and classroom space and clinical preceptors.
“In 2018 the average age of a registered nurse was 50 and they were expecting 1 million nurses to retire by 2030,” Lazzara said. Lazzara continued on to describe factors that accelerated nurse retirements, such as COVID and working stress.
Amy Powers, a nursing student in her final term, shared the impacts this shortage has on her job search. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword.” Powers said. “It’s very easy to get a job as a new grad. But it also means that maybe that unit is very short-staffed.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, nursing shortages lead to additional errors and higher morbidity and mortality rates. Nursing shortages contribute to higher patient-to-nurse ratios, increasing dissatisfaction, burnout and patient-loss ratios than facilities with lower ratios.
In addition to this supply and demand issue, recent convictions of nurses have raised concerns of many about legal protection for nurses.
The most recent of these cases is a March 30 conviction of former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught for negligent homicide. Vaught faces almost a decade in prison for a drug error in 2017.
“The downstream effect this very national case is having is it’s making a lot of nurses within the profession feel very angry and betrayed. They’re very scared.” Lazzara said, “There are nurses who are already quitting because of her conviction.
Naomi Hagstrom, a first-term nursing student at Winona State, noted her thoughts. “We just watched a video in one of my classes about medical mistakes that have happened in the past, and that happens more commonly with nursing shortages.” Hagstrom said, “I don’t want to get into my nursing job and potentially make a really big life-altering mistake, and I want to look out for the safety of my patients as well.”
Second-term nursing student Carolyn Vanmeter detailed the warnings she received about nursing shortages during her coursework but is staying the course. “[It’s] definitely nerve-wracking, but this is the path I’m supposed to be on.” Vanmeter said. “So I’m going to keep going into it because going forward because [there is] no other profession I see myself in at this point”
Powers also shared her thoughts on the Vaught case and its future impact on the nursing field.
“I think that is just going to put a huge change that nurses won’t report their errors anymore or it will be less likely to report their errors just because they are worried that they are going to be in trouble for it,” Powers said.
Powers will graduate this May and work at a cardiac step-down unit in Minneapolis, Minn., with the completion of her Nursing Council Licensure Examination.
One Winona State graduate currently in the field is Craig Schapekahm, who has been working at Mayo Clinic since graduating in winter 2020.
Schapekahm was initially based on a COVID floor before transitioning to a gastrointestinal specialty. He spoke highly of the Winona State nursing program’s flexibility, preparation and faculty. “Nursing school can be stressful, but they make it the best it can possibly be,” Schapekahm said.
Despite his young age, Schapekahm is succeeding at his goal in making an impact on patients’ lives, catching a software error that affected the entire Mayo system.
“Never think it is impossible to make an impact without a ton of experience; there are always ways to be looking to … improve and make an impact for the better,” Schapekahm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.