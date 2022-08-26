by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In a small building where Latsch Island boathouse community members previously had a shared landline and answering machine, there were also binders in a tiny library. Those binders contained some of the documentation of the community’s efforts to organize and advocate for legitimacy.
Gina Favano is an artist who has lived and worked on Lower Latsch Island, or Wolf Spider Island, for nearly a decade. For the past few years, she has digitized those documents about the boathouse community’s efforts to gain the right to remain on Latsch Island, compiled an oral history from interviews with long-time boathouse community residents and begun work on a podcast of the boathouse community’s history. She presented some of her findings at a talk at the Winona County History Center last week.
“As someone who came to the Midwest from the East Coast, something I didn’t immediately understand was that living on the river in boathouses … was part of the traditional lifestyle,” she said. “And so, that became part of the islanders platform when they had to petition for their right to remain on the island, that they had a right to live this way because it was a cultural tradition.”
Favano digitized documents from between around the mid-1970s to about 1996. Long-time boathouse community resident John Rupkey, who passed away last month, collected the documents from the time he moved there in the 1970s. “None of this work would’ve been possible without the foundational work he’d already done over the decades,” Favano said. In 1996, the boathouse community received permits toremain on the island. “And they’ve been legally sanctioned ever since. But in between, there was a long, hard battle that the islanders had to wage to gain legal protection. And I think it’s a great example of local grassroots organizing,” Favano said.
Favano asked Rupkey for permission to digitize the documents, then approached the Winona County History Center about adding them to the center’s archives. A center leader and Favano next wrote a grant to help get the digitization started.
While digitizing, Favano recognized that she needed to fact-check the information. She took steps such as sorting through records at the local courthouse and talking to reporters who covered stories about the community in the years the documents spanned.
From the documents, Favano learned that Latsch Island was originally owned by a railroad company, and in 1976, the city applied for a state grant so it could buy the island. After two years of negotiating, the city won the grant, which had a stipulation that the city had to develop the island into a public park. “And at this point, there’s already quite a few boat houses there … So the boat houses have already been paying a mooring fee to the city since around 1963,” she said. With no stipulation set for the boathouse community with the island’s sale, it was allowed to stay for the time being.
Later in that same year of 1978, the Army Corp of Engineers was directed by the federal government to remove habitable boathouses from federal land; however, as the boathouses at Latsch Island were on land owned by the city, they were able to remain, Favano said.
By 1981, tension over Department of Natural Resources rules rose between those on Latsch Island and City Council, Favano said. Some on the island formed the Winona Boathouse Association in the hopes of improving communication.
There was then a relatively calm period until about 1985. At that time, the Minnesota Department of Energy and Economic Development told a city leader that the grant did not allow for the boathouses on the island, and the city had the option of removing the boathouses or returning the grant. “And the city knew they would never again qualify for state money if they chose the second option, so they came up with a compromise to integrate the funds into other areas on the island, which also included the Wagon Bridge,” Favano said. “So again, they were safe for the time being, but none of it was permanent. “
There was more tension in 1988 when someone anonymously alleged they observed a boathouse community member putting sewage in the river, Favano said, which led to more scrutiny by the DNR. “And since most of the boathousers identify as environmentalists who would just never do that, they took particular umbrage to it,” she said.
Between 1988 and 1993, the boathouse community faced uncertainty, Favano said, and continued organizing. Ultimately, the DNR agreed that people could live in boathouses built before 1978, as long as no more than half the house was ever rebuilt.
Throughout 1994 and 1995, the boathouse community continued outreach to members of the public, and eventually, the DNR gave the city the first permit for the houses to stay. The boathouse association also voted to be incorporated as a nonprofit and remains one to this day, Favano said.
Today, the community faces issues such as climate change and potential gentrification, Favano said. “So as all this change is occurring, what became really important to me to preserve was the subculture that had developed alongside all this organizing. The island was a place where people who didn’t feel like they fit in anywhere else could sometimes go and maybe not seem as eccentric as they would living in a more conventional place,” she said. The culture could include celebrations of lunar events, for instance, as seen in fliers Favano digitized.
While digitizing documents, Favano interviewed Rupkey and completed an oral history. She received a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council to save that oral history. Now, she is at work on a podcast called “Back Channel Radio Presents a Wolf Spider Island Story,” which draws heavily on interviews from Rupkey and other long-time island residents. The first episode premieres September 9 and can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts or at backchannelradio.org.
