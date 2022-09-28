Winona County
Monday, September 19
• At 8:36 a.m. deputies responded to a report of the theft of an approximately $3,000 aluminum trailer from S&S Lumber in Utica. According to the report, a padlock guarding the property appeared to have been cut. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, September 22
• At 5:46 p.m. deputies received a report of fraud from the 3300 block of County Road 16 in La Crescent. According to the report, the caller said they were attempting to purchase a puppy from another party in Iowa with a $350 gift card. The case is under investigation.
Friday, September 23
• At 4:17 p.m. deputies responded to a man getting burnt on the 36000 block of Old Homer Road in Homer. According to the report, the man caught on fire while he was welding and was transported to the hospital for his burn injuries.
Saturday, September 24
• At 1:06 a.m. deputies arrested Anthony Saucedo, 22, of Waukegan, Ill., on potential charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test after deputies stopped him for speeding near Prairie Island Road and Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Saucedo allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests.
Sunday, September 25
• At 4:39 p.m. deputies arrested Austin David Peplinski, 24, of Houston, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near the 30000 block of County Road 1 in La Crescent. According to the report, Peplinski's vehicle went off the road and he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and poor balance as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .20 percent. No injuries were reported.
Monday, September 26
• At 1:45 a.m. deputies arrested Dakota Lee Jonsgaard, 18, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near the 100 block of Dakota Street in Minnesota City.
Winona Police
Monday, September 19
• At 1:17 p.m. officers arrested Amy Michelle Brown, 47, of Winona, on a warrant and cited her for the theft of a $2,899 electric tricycle when an officer recognized her near the 800 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, Brown allegedly was riding the adult tricycle when an officer stopped to question her.
Wednesday, September 21
• At 1:46 p.m. officers received a report of a theft of about $200 of fishing rods from the Winona Marina. The thefts are thought to have occurred between September 2-6.
• At 5:24 p.m. officers received a report of vehicle theft near Fourth and Wilson streets. According to the police, a white 2001 Ford F-150 with a Minnesota plate SSE037 and a toolbox in the bed was stolen about a few hours prior to the report. The reporting party also reported seeing fraudulent credit card purchases from a card he left in the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, September 22
• At 11:35 a.m. officers responded to a vehicle rollover near the block of East Third Street. According to the report, while attempting to make a turn, a vehicle was rear-ended and flipped by another vehicle, which was swerving to avoid the turning vehicle. The rear-ended vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 10:06 p.m. officers arrested Carly Frances Polak, 22, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of felony theft and possession of burglary tools after officers responded to a theft from Walmart. According to the report, Polak allegedly stole about $3,200 of electronics, cameras, and toys, among other things, before making a getaway in a vehicle. Police said a vehicle matching the description of Polak’s getaway vehicle was stopped for driving without headlights near Sarnia and Carimona streets, and they arrested Polak for having some of the stolen merchandise in the vehicle. During her arrest, officers located a tool to remove anti-theft devices from merchandise on her person.
Friday, September 23
• At 4:35 p.m.officers received a report of a lost or possibly stolen dog from a parked vehicle near the 550 block of Main Street. According to the report, the caller said that after leaving the vehicle and returning, the small brown Pomeranian was nowhere to be found. The reporting party said that all but one door was unlocked on the vehicle when they had left. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, September 24
• At 1:56 a.m. officers arrested Kevin James Fisher, 56, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 800 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, Fisher allegedly broke a baby gate in the residence and used one of the broken pieces to hit the victim on the head. The victim reportedly had a bump on their head. Fisher was arrested without incident.
Sunday, September 25
• At 5:23 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run near the 1850 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, a maroon SUV pulling a gardener trailer side-swiped the reporting party’s parked vehicle, damaging a side mirror. The case is under investigation.
• At 5:46 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a 1989 Honda Elite moped near the 400 block of West Eighth Street. According to the report, the moped was taken from an unlocked garage sometime between September 23-24.
• At 10:34 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run from Walmart. According to the report, a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV while he was exiting the store at around 9 p.m. The reporting party said the vehicle drove off, despite the victim being on the floor. The victim reported having non-life-threatening injuries; minor side pain and a chipped tooth. The case is under investigation.
