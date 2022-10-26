Winona County
Thursday, October 20
• At 7:37 p.m. deputies arrested Star Tamara Obiofu, 24, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle after deputies tried to stop her for speeding near Prairie Island Road and Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Obiofu fled from the deputies, which began a pursuit. Deputies reportedly made contact with Obiofu’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to spin to a stop. No injuries were reported.
• At 10:08 p.m. deputies arrested a 16-year-old girl from La Crescent, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near the 33000 block of Burns Valley Road in La Crescent. According to the report, the juvenile’s vehicle ran into a gravel patch and crashed into a ditch. The juvenile allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as admitted to failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .11 percent. No injuries were reported.
Friday, October 21
• At 11:39 p.m. deputies arrested Samantha Sue Gilsdorf, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for driving without headlights near Olmsted and 10th streets in Winona. According to the report, Gilsdorf allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 11:40 p.m. deputies arrested Alfredo Quechulpa Tepola, 31, of Altura, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near Highway 248 and County Road 31 outside of Altura. According to the report, Tepola allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
Saturday, October 22
• At 1:34 a.m. deputies arrested Samuel Logan Patschull, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding and crossing the center and fog lines near Fourth and Huff streets in Winona. According to the report, Patschull allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
• At 7:07 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah Lee Hall, 52, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a complaint of an intoxicated driver and stopped him on Highway 43 outside of Winona. According to the report, Hall allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .25 percent.
• At 11:34 p.m. deputies arrested Chase Timothy Schmalenberg, 34, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road in Winona. According to the report, Schmalenberg allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
Sunday, October 23
• At 3:05 a.m. deputies arrested Matthew Joseph Sloan, 19, of White Bear Lake, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving without headlights near Eight and Huff streets in Winona. According to the report, Sloan allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes. Charges are pending test results.
Winona Police
Tuesday, October 18
• At 7:09 a.m. officers arrested Dylan Frederick Nagle-York, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree assault after officers responded to an assault in the 800 block of Hickory Lane. According to the report, Nagle-York was being unruly and allegedly threw a metal crate at a staff member at a group home, causing the staff member to bleed from the head. The staff reportedly had a minor, non-serious injury.
Wednesday, October 19
• At 12:02 p.m. officers arrested Alec Karl Muller, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree assault after officers responded to a fight in the 1700 block of Hanover Street. According to the report, Muller and the victim had gotten into an argument over a property. Witnesses said Muller punched the victim, causing the two parties to begin fighting. After the fighting subsided, Muller reportedly went to grab a hammer and started swinging it at the victim but was stopped by a witness and the victim. No serious injuries were reported.
• At 4:04 p.m. officers responded to a delayed report of domestic assault in the 550 block of West Ninth Street. According to the complaint, the victim had been belittled, shoved into the ground, and then kicked in the face, causing a large, swollen bruise on their forehead, by another party. The reporting party showed officers photos of the injury, and the case is under investigation.
• At 11:16 p.m. officers arrested Jacquelin Leann Mueller, 50, of Winona, after officers pulled her over for failure to signal a turn near Fifth and Olmsted streets. According to the report, Mueller allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol as well as admitted to drinking. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
Friday, October 21
• At 10:22 a.m. officers arrested Scott Daniel Smith, 49, of Lewiston, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for failure to use his turning signals near Fourth and Main streets. According to the report, Smith allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to driving. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .09 percent.
• At 3:17 p.m. officers received a report of embezzlement from a townhome association on the 50 block of Valley Trail Drive. According to the report, an individual allegedly embezzled around $32,000 over an 18-year period. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, October 22
• At 10:57 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property near the 1000 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, the reporting party said a melon-sized rock was thrown through the back of their parked SUV moments before the call. The case is under investigation.
