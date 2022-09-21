Winona County
Tuesday, September 13
• At 2:17 a.m. deputies arrested Ronald David Funk, 35, of Fountain City, on potential charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after deputies stopped him for expired registration near highways 61 and 43 in Winona. According to the report, Funk allegedly had watery eyes and was very fidgety during the stop as well as failing field sobriety tests.
Winona Police
Monday, September 12
• At 11:05 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of an Amazon camera from a yard on the 450 block of St. Charles Street. The theft reportedly occurred sometime overnight and the case is under investigation.
• At around 10 a.m. officers responded to a theft report at a business on the 400 block of East Second Street. According to the report, a suspect walked behind the counter and allegedly took $150 from the cash register and when confronted, pushed the employee aside. The case is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Thursday, September 15
• At 7:10 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of four patio chairs from the 200 block of West Sixth Street. The theft is thought to have occurred on September 13 and the case is under investigation.
• At 9:10 a.m. officers received the report of the theft of a package containing a $120 Lululemon sweatshirt from the 250 block of Center Street. The theft is thought to have occurred after being delivered the previous evening.
• At 12:36 p.m. officers received the report of a motor vehicle from the 50 block of West Third Street. According to the report, the driver stepped away, leaving the vehicle running momentarily. The vehicle was reportedly located by Wabasha County authorities in Wabasha and initiated a pursuit. The driver crashed, and the Wabasha County authorities arrested him, a 17-year-old boy from Winona. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:29 p.m. officers arrested Haylee Jo Miskowic, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving without headlights near 11th and Wilsie streets. According to the report, Miskowic allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech, as well as admitting to drinking prior to driving and failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .21 percent.
Friday, September 16
• At 5:02 a.m. officers received the report of a burglary from the 50 block of West Fifth Street on the evening of September 10. According to the report, the door of the residence was kicked in and about $1,900 in cash was taken. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, September 17
• At 8:05 a.m. officers arrested Brent Tyler Mcartor, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault and threats of violence after officers received a report in the 250 block of Laird Street that Mcartor allegedly made threats to kill a victim and a minor by setting them on fire. Mcartor was arrested without incident and no injuries were reported.
• At 4:06 p.m. officers arrested Kevin James Harmston, 24, of Altura, on potential charges of threats of violence after an officer observed Harmston bleeding from his face near the 100 block of Levee Park Drive. According to the report, an officer offered Harmston assistance, but Harmston allegedly threatened to kill the officer and aggressively approached the officer with clenched fists, according to police. The officer fired his Taser at Harmston. Harmston was reportedly taken to the hospital for his injuries. The case is under investigation.
