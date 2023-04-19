Winona County
Sunday, April 16
• At 11:05 a.m. deputies arrested Rickey Karl Beek, 69, of Waukon, Wis., on potential charges of felony false imprisonment, fifth-degree domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle on the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. According to police, Beek allegedly struck a woman in the vehicle, held her against her will for around 15 minutes, and interfered with her ability to call 911.
Winona Police
Tuesday, April 11
• At 5:13 p.m. officers received a theft report from Walmart, where employees said $199 of merchandise was stolen on March 24. The incident is under investigation.
• At 8:38 p.m. officers received a theft report from a business on the 500 block of West Fifth Street where a man and two women allegedly stole $1,000 of alcohol on Monday, April 10, at approximately 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
• At 8:13 a.m. officers received a report of a purse stolen out of an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 500 block of Deborah Street.
• At 9:24 a.m. officers arrested Joshua Kenneth Deppe, 29, of Winona, on suspicion of violating an order for protection after he allegedly got into an argument with an individual the order prohibits him from contacting.
• At 5:22 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run on the 350 block of Chatfield Street, where the reporting party said their parked vehicle was struck in the alley by a rusty, red SUV that drove away.
Friday, April 14
• At 3:09 p.m. officers received a report of an unlocked, pink and black Next brand mountain bike stolen sometime on April 11 from bike racks outside Kryzsko Commons on Winona State University’s campus.
Saturday, April 15
• At 1:36 a.m. officers responded to a theft report on the 100 block of West Second Street where an individual said they left their car running for 30 minutes, and when they went back out to their car, the vehicle was shut off and the keys were missing.
• At 10:05 a.m. officers cited John Joseph Carino, 30, of Cochrane, with fifth-degree domestic assault after the alleged victim told officers Carino pushed them to the floor at around 7:30 a.m. at a residence on Orrin Street in Winona, stood over them with a clenched fist, and threatened to kill the alleged victim. Officers were unable to locate Carino and mailed a citation.
• At 1:26 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 450 block of East Ninth Street where a subject reported two John Deere gas tanks delivered to his house were stolen.
• At 1:53 p.m. officers cited a 16-year-old Winona girl for running a stop sign at Eighth Street and Mankato Avenue after she reportedly struck a vehicle at the intersection. There were no injuries.
• At 11:48 p.m. officers received a stolen vehicle report from an employee of a business on the 1400 block of West Service Drive. The employee left their keys on a bar during their shift, and video footage reportedly showed two men sitting at the bar, one of them grabbing the keys, and the two driving off at around 10:50 p.m. in the car, a 2006 white Toyota Corolla with the Minnesota license number 749 WUZ.
Sunday, April 16
• At 1:23 a.m. officers arrested James Imani Kelley, 21, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him at Broadway and Washington Street for allegedly running stop signs. Officers said Kelley had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .08%, according to police.
• At 1:26 a.m. officers received a burglary complaint from a resident on the 400 block of Mankato Avenue who said a man known to them broke the front door jam and came upstairs while the resident was sleeping, asking where something was. When the man couldn’t find it and was told to leave, he allegedly punched out a screen door on his way out. Police were unable to locate the man. The investigation is ongoing.
• At 1:42 a.m. officers received a burglary complaint from the 200 block of West Broadway, where the resident said that he went out at about 10:30 p.m. that night and when he returned to his unlocked apartment, his room was ransacked. The case is under investigation.
• At 3:56 a.m. officers arrested Jessica Karina Delgado, 27, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, test refusal, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after stopping her for allegedly hitting a parked car on West Fifth Street. Officers said Delgado had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and failed field sobriety tests. She reportedly refused to take a breath test, and officers allegedly found a white powdery substance on her person that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to police.
• At 10:25 a.m. officers responded to a damage to property report from the 1500 block of Gilmore Avenue where a driver had run over a mailbox, leaving broken vehicle parts behind. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:03 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 500 block of West Fifth Street, where the reporting party said their 29-inch black mountain bike was stolen from a bar sometime between 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.
