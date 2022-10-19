Winona County
Thursday, October 13
• At 9:54 p.m. deputies arrested Trei Christian Michaels, 54, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies stopped him after they received a complaint of his vehicle swerving near Highway 61 and Huff Street in Winona. According to the report, Michaels allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking prior to driving.
Friday, October 14
• At 1:23 a.m. deputies arrested Lonnie Edward Johnson, 41, of Winona, on multiple warrants and potential charges of fifth-degree possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies attempted a warrant arrest near the 700 block of West Ninth Street in Winona. According to the report, deputies allegedly located two baggies with two substances that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin as well as a hypodermic needle on Johnson’s person during his arrest.
Sunday, October 16
• At 5:06 p.m. officers arrested Cody James Pelowski, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a report of a driving complaint near Sarnia and Franklin streets in Winona. According to the report, Pelowski allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .22 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, October 10
• At 11:18 a.m. officers received a report of a $500 Trek Marlin bicycle from the Winona Senior High School bike rack. The theft is thought to have occurred on October 7.
• At 3:38 p.m. officers cited Aaron Michael Girth, 26, of Winona, for theft after officers received a report of shoplifting from Target. According to the report, Girth allegedly scanned a $175 soundbar as a $1 item and walked out of the store.
Wednesday, October 12
• At 9:26 a.m. officers received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used at a business in the 200 block of Johnson Street. The case is under investigation.
• At 5:07 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property from the 500 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, a brick was thrown through a car windshield sometime the day before.
• At 6:37 p.m. officers arrested Benjamin Wayne Blaschka, 45, of Winona, on a warrant and referred him to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers assisted the Department of Corrections with a parole-violation warrant near the 500 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Blaschka allegedly had a white, crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine stashed in his socks while he was being booked.
Thursday, October 13
• At 2:14 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter near the 1100 block of West Highway 61. The case is under investigation.
Friday, October 14
• At 4:47 p.m. officers received a report of fuel siphoning near the 1050 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, the caller said their vehicle’s fuel level was extremely low after having left a half tank when they had parked a few days earlier. The reporting party believes that the fuel might have been siphoned.
Saturday, October 15
• At 1:02 a.m. officers arrested Cody Michael Sorenson, 29, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving with no license plates near Second and Huff streets. According to the report, Sorenson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .09 percent.
• At 7:09 a.m. an officer discovered some stop signs were missing near the intersection of Ninth and Lafayette streets. The city’s street department was reportedly notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.