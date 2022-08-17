Winona County
Wednesday, August 10
• At 10:12 p.m. deputies arrested Wayne Aldis Gordon, 73, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving over the centerline near the 100 block of East Third Street in Winona. According to the report, Gordon allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech as well as failing field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Friday, August 12
• At 8:47 p.m. deputies arrested Aron James Franzwa, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of fleeing a police officer and driving under the influence after officers stopped him for a stop sign violation. According to the report, Franzwa allegedly attempted to flee the deputies but he pulled over after two blocks. He allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Saturday, August 13
• At 4:15 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a motorcycle accident that occurred on Highway 74 and County Road 26 outside of Elba. According to the report, the motorcycle left the roadway causing the rider to fall off the bike. The 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sunday, August 14
• At 12:33 a.m. deputies arrested Carter Wayne Falck, 19, of Cora, Iowa, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a disturbance call at Taco Bell. According to the report, multiple men had allegedly been jumping in and out of a truck and littering. Falck was driving the truck and, when pulled over, he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, according to deputies. Charges are pending test results.
• At 9:10 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a motorcycle accident that occurred on Interstate 90 near Nodine. According to the report, the motorcycle with two riders collided with the median during an attempted lane change. The 64-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 10:15 p.m. deputies arrested Bridget Ann Martinson, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her near Sixth Street and 54th Avenue in Goodview. Charges are pending test results.
• At 11:25 p.m. deputies arrested Jenny Lee Corbeil, 31, of Goodview, on potential charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and test refusal after deputies stopped her on the 900 block of 49th Avenue in Goodview for suspicion of being involved in a hit and run. According to the report, Corbeil allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. No injuries were reported.
Winona Police
Tuesday, August 9
• At 5:21 p.m. officers received a report of a vehicle break-in on the 1200 block of Service Drive. According to the report, one of the vehicle’s windows was broken while the car was parked overnight. Nothing was reported taken.
Wednesday, August 10
• At 1:15 p.m. officers cited Gary Phillip Roan, 79, of Fountain City, on potential charges of failure to yield to the right of way after officers responded to a vehicle accident near Fourth and Huff streets. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling eastbound near Fourth and Huff streets when Roan allegedly made a left turn, causing the vehicles to collide at the intersection. The other 33-year-old driver was transported to Winona Health for possible non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday, August 11
• At 1:02 a.m. officers arrested Jennessa Alizabeth Leah Larsen, 19, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving without headlights on Winona Street. According to the report, Larsen allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
Saturday, August 13
• At 3:47 a.m. officers arrested Gustaf Samson, 21 of Chaseburg, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a vehicle collision on the 300 block of West Eighth Street. According to the report, Samson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .08 percent.
• At 7:43 a.m. officers received a report of a burglary at the tour boat at Levee Park. According to the report, two individuals were seen on camera breaking into a window of the boat and allegedly taking $250 and throwing a security camera into the Mississippi River. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, August 14
• At 5:18 p.m. officers received a report of a man exposing himself to a clerk at Target. Officers are reviewing security footage to identify the suspect.
• At 6:14 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of two Trek bicycles worth about $1,800 from the 350 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, one white bike and one blue bike were taken sometime between August 12-14 from the backyard of the residence.
