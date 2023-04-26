Winona County
Wednesday, April 19
• At 7:40 p.m. deputies responded to an assault complaint from an 18-year-old man who said he was assaulted by four to five people, boys and young men ranging in age from 16-18, at Apple Blossom Park near La Crescent. Deputies said he suffered minor bruises and the case is under investigation.
Saturday, April 22
• At 3:26 a.m. officers arrested Flabio Olmos, 24, of Byron, Minn., on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal after stopping him for speeding at Olmstead and Fifth streets in Winona. Deputies said Olmos had bloodshot, watery eyes, slow speech, and failed field sobriety tests but refused a blood-alcohol-content test.
Sunday, April 23
• At 7:39 p.m. officers arrested Brandon Allen Lowe, 32, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him at Huff Street and Highway 61 for speeding. Deputies said he had droopy eyelids, failed a field sobriety test, and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Winona Police
Monday, April 17
• At 4:30 p.m. officers received a report of a sexual assault from a woman who claimed a man grabbed her nipple while they were in a vehicle together. Officers said they are continuing to investigate and a safety plan for the woman is in place.
• At 5:20 p.m. officers received a report of a burglary at the 500 block of Center Street, where a resident said they came home and found the door of their apartment damaged and ajar. Their apartment was ransacked and $1,500 was missing from a bedroom. The burglary is believed to have occurred between April 15 at 6 p.m. and April 17 at 5 p.m. Officers are investigating.
• At 8 p.m. officers received a report of a front license plate stolen from a car on the 550 block of West Ninth Street sometime in the 10 days prior.
Tuesday, April 18
• At 12:17 a.m. officers arrested Phileshia Ann Dombroski, 49, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and test refusal after stopping her at Broadway and Harriet Street for speeding. Officers said she allegedly had bloodshot water eyes, slurred speech, and failed field sobriety tests. She allegedly refused to take a blood-alcohol content test.
• At officers responded to a hit-and-run complaint on the 1100 block of West Broadway, where a resident said their parked car was hit sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., possibly by a black vehicle, based on paint left behind by the striking vehicle.
Wednesday, April 19
• At 11:43 a.m. officers responded to the report of a theft from the 100 block of Harvester Street where a business reported some old air conditioning units had been stolen.
• At 1:49 p.m. officers arrested Bobby Darnell Green, 40, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault and violating a domestic abuse no contact order. The reporting party told police Green had allegedly punched them, and when they tried to flee to another room, he allegedly kicked open the door and continued punching them. Officers observed red marks and a split lip on the victim, and a door in the residence was splintered, according to the report.
• At 3:45 p.m. officers responded to an attempted fraud complaint from a bank employee who said a man attempted to pass a $1,900 fraudulent check. Police are investigating.
Thursday, April 20
• At 4:46 a.m. officers arrested Roy Charles Glissendorf, 34, of Winona, for potential charges of ineligible possession of ammunition by a felon after responding to a disturbance call on the 250 block of Cummings Street. A man who had been at a residence on Cummings Street claimed Glissendorf came to the resident, confronted him, and allegedly threatened him with a gun, police said. However, police were unable to find any gun on Glissendorf or in the area, and another witness said Glissendorf did not have a gun. Police reportedly found ammunition in Glissendorf’s car.
Friday, April 21
• At 10:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run complaint from the 350 block of West Fifth Street where a caller said his parked car was sideswiped sometime between 8:30 a.m. on April 20 and that morning.
Saturday, April 22
• At 2:31 a.m. officers arrested Jayden Taylor Rolbiecki, 19, of Millville, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after they stopped him for allegedly running a red light at Ninth and Main streets. Officers reportedly noticed that Rolbiecki had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of alcohol. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .14%, according to police.
Sunday, April 23
• At 1:20 a.m. officers were called to a bar on the 100 block of West Second Street, where a man had allegedly sprayed a woman with mace after they bumped together at the bar. The incident is still under investigation. Police said they are considering disorderly conduct charges.
• At 8:48 a.m. officers received complaints of multiple small items stolen from two unlocked vehicles sometime overnight in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
• At 11:40 a.m. officers received a report of less than $20 in cash stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of East 10th Street sometime overnight.
• At 9:15 a.m. officers cited Cassandra Ann Carter, 38, of Millville, Minn., with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving after cancellation after she allegedly struck a parked minivan on the 500 block of East Seventh Street and took off. Officers located Carter driving a vehicle with heavy passenger side damage consistent with the accident a few blocks away, according to police. Carter reportedly denied striking the van, but police alleged she admitted to dosing off and hearing a loud thud but not stopping.
• At 2:08 p.m. officers arrested Brennan Luke Husman, 42, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at Eighth and Hamilton streets. Witnesses told police Husman allegedly rear-ended their vehicle while they were stopped at a stop sign and that he initially offered to write a check for the damages, but when he noticed the passenger was calling 911, he allegedly took off. When officers found Husman, they said he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. He refused blood-alcohol-content tests, according to police.
• At 11:40 p.m. officers arrested Mackenzie Lynn Tahtinen, 32, of Preston, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after they stopped her for driving over the centerline at Sarnia and Walnut streets. Officers allegedly noticed Tahtinen smelled of alcohol and had very dilated pupils and marijuana paraphernalia in her center console. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
