Winona County
Thursday, October 6
• At 10:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jeffrey James Dolan, 58, of Mazeppa, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a report of a vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks in Utica. According to the report, Dolan was found in the driver seat of the vehicle and allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and a poor balance as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .20 percent.
Saturday, October 8
• At 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Grant Randall Hertle, 25, of Savage, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for a stop sign violation at Fifth and Lafayette streets in Winona. Deputies reported Hertle had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .09 percent, according to the report.
Sunday, October 9
• At 4:45 a.m. deputies arrested Arturo Perez, 42, of Lewiston, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding on Highway 14 near Cemetery Road west of Lewiston. Perez had bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol, deputies stated. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, October 3
• At 9:45 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a couple of license plates from two different vehicles near the 450 block of Lafayette Street. According to the report, police located the license plates but later received another report of license plate theft from another vehicle in the same area. The case is under investigation.
• At 10:51 a.m. officers received a report of fraud from the 850 block of Mankato. According to the report, a bank reported a loss of $15,000 caused by some forged checks. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, October 4
• At 9:35 a.m. officers cited Amy Michelle Brown, 47, of Winona, on charges of damage to property after officers received a report of a vehicle’s side mirror getting broken overnight in the 500 block of Mankato. According to the report, a surveillance video showed Brown allegedly hitting the mirror off.
• At 12:43 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run near Fifth and Pelzer streets. According to the report, a tan or gold sedan hit a vehicle’s driver-side quarter panel and drove off. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, October 5
• At 9:55 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s vehicle’s tires were slashed and the vehicle was keyed.
• At 7:31 p.m. officers received a report of a possible sexual assault. According to the report, an adult victim spent a night with another subject and in the morning reported feeling that an assault occurred overnight. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, October 6
• At 9:17 a.m. officers received a report of a break-in at a business on Prairie Island Road. According to the report, a window into the business was broken and two computer monitors were reported missing. The break-in is thought to have occurred sometime between October 3 and the morning of. The case is under investigation.
• At 9:22 a.m. officers received a report of check fraud from the 850 block of East 12th Street. According to the report, the reporting party lost their checkbook and learned that a check was cashed for $200 unbeknownst to them. The case is under investigation.
• At 6 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property from the 650 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, several windows on a property were broken, holes were punched in the walls, and trash was strewn about the property.
Friday, October 7
• At 6:04 a.m. officers responded to a crash at Eighth and Main streets where a 2010 red Jeep Liberty pulling a small trailer appeared to have struck a parked SUV before the Jeep rolled onto its side. The driver of the Jeep was not on the scene when police arrived, and the owner of the Jeep said they did not know who was driving it. The case is under investigation.
• At 1:36 p.m. officers received a report of a KHS Brentwood bicycle stolen from the 400 block of East Ninth Street around 9:30 p.m. the night before.
Saturday, October 8
• At 9 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from a resident on the 200 block of Franklin Street, where a white marble appeared to have been shot through a window.
• At 9:01 a.m. officers responded to a report of damage to property from 1100 Sugar Loaf Road, where the windshield of a blue SUV had been shattered and a crowbar was left lying beside it on the ground.
• At 11:12 a.m. officers arrested Joseph Timothy Oliver, 38, of Wabasha, on a warrant and a possible charge of fleeing peace officers on foot. Officers had stopped a vehicle near Sarnia and Carimona streets for expired registration, and while the officer was approaching the vehicle, the driver took off. Later, a witness told officers they had been a passenger in the vehicle at the time, and officers searched a house where the witness said the driver might be. Police are still looking for the driver, but during the search, officers discovered Oliver, who had a felony warrant for his arrest. Oliver allegedly broke out a window and fled from officers before being caught, according to police.
• At 2:24 p.m. officers received a report that a 2007 Ford Focus with Wisconsin plates had been stolen sometime between October 6 and October 8.
• At 5:35 p.m. officers received a report of five black, graphite fishing rods and a tackle box stolen from a boat parked on Olmstead Street.
• At 10:46 p.m. officers arrested Thomas George Rifka, 71, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after Rifka called police to report that he struck a parked car. While speaking with Rifka about the accident, officers noticed he allegedly had blooshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
Sunday, October 9
• At 1:05 p.m. officers received a report of a rear license plate stolen sometime overnight. Police officials said they have been several similar incidents in this neighborhood recently.
