Winona County
Monday, August 22
• At 7:28 p.m. deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Ridge Hill Drive and Quarry Hill Road outside of Winona. According to the report, a vehicle turned over after the driver lost control, and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday, August 26
• At 1:21 a.m. deputies arrested Quillin Gregory Nixon, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding near Fifth and Vine streets in Winona. According to the report, Nixon allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .06 percent, but deputies said they arrested him due to the other signs of intoxication.
• At 4:45 p.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident near Old Fort Road and County Road 6 in Saratoga Township. According to the report, a vehicle was struck by another when it was pulling out into County Road 6. Deputies said one driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, August 27
• At 2:37 a.m. deputies arrested Skyler Shane Ehlenfeldt, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped Ehlenfeldt for an inoperable taillight near Eighth and Franklin streets in Winona. According to the report, Ehlenfeldt allegedly had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, and dilated pupils. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Sunday, August 28
• At 2:39 a.m. deputies arrested Nickolas James Myers, 43, of Stockton, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies said they found Myers passed out in his vehicle on the 82000 block of East Main Street in Stockton. According to the report, Myers allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and dilated pupils, as well as failing sobriety tests. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Winona Police
Monday, August 22
• At 5:52 p.m. officers cited Leonard Everett Woolder, 36, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of Woolder allegedly stealing a $71 ratchet and socket set from Fleet Farm.
Tuesday, August 23
• At 12:18 p.m. officers received a report of vandalism from the 450 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, an unknown party allegedly drew a face with a purple marker on the reporting party’s garage sometime overnight.
• At 2:42 p.m. officers arrested Lyle Van Jones, 60, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree assault, and threats of violence after officers received a report of a subject having pointed an air gun shaped like a revolver at a neighbor at Kramer Drive near Maplewood Townhomes. According to the report, officers located Jones, who matched the description of the reported subject, and allegedly located a firearm on his person. No injuries were reported.
• At 9:21 p.m. officers arrested a 16-year-old juvenile boy on potential charges of second-degree assault and domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 450 block of West 10th Street. According to the report, the juvenile allegedly assaulted an adult with a knife, causing two cuts to different parts of the victim’s body. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday, August 26
• At 4:07 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $1,500 tan rifle and optic sight from the trunk of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walnut Street. The theft is thought to have occurred overnight and is under investigation.
• At 11:52 p.m. officers arrested Kristine Elizabeth Glover, 41, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped her for speeding near Sarnia and Walnut streets. According to the report, Glover allegedly had bloodshot, and watery eyes, as well as having an open container in her vehicle. Officers reportedly located a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine on her person. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
Saturday, August 27
• At 1:18 a.m. officers arrested Max Josef Heukeshoven, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for swerving near Second Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Heukeshoven allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .10 percent.
• At 1:48 a.m. officers arrested Anthony Whiteside, 34, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault, and violating a domestic abuse no contact order after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 250 block of Franklin Street. According to the report, Whiteside allegedly punched a juvenile victim, then grabbed them by the hair, and dragged them down the street. No injuries were reported.
• At 2:23 p.m. officers arrested Taylor Alexander Hammel, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault, and threats of violence after officers received two reports of a domestic disturbance near the 150 block of West Eighth Street. According to the report, Hammel allegedly destroyed household items at his residence with a hatchet and a knife, and then made verbal threats to kill a woman and himself. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, August 28
• At 9:49 p.m. officers arrested Nickolas James Myers, 43, of Stockton, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for expired registration and improper turn signal use near Highway 61 and County Road 32. According to the report, Myers allegedly was very sweaty, distracted, and confused while speaking with officers and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.