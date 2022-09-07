Winona County
Friday, September 2
• At 12:11 a.m. deputies arrested Brian Taylor Prigge, 30, of Dakota, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving over the speed limit and an inoperable taillight near Highway 61 and Leeward Road outside of Donehower. According to the report, Prigge allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .1 percent.
Saturday, September 3
• At 9:43 a.m. deputies arrested Marcelino Quechulpa-Ayohua, 41, of Utica, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after responding to a report of a vehicle off the road near Highway 74 and Willow Road. Deputies alleged Quechulpa-Ayohua had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech; charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 2:59 p.m. deputies arrested Michele Valerie Luhmann, 56, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after responding to a one-vehicle accident near Homer Valley Lane and County Road 15. Luhmann, who was not injured, had slurred speech and bloodshot watery, according to police. Charges are pending the result of a blood test.
• At 11:27 p.m. deputies arrested Daniel Ray Ties, 67, of Winona, after responding to a call for service at Bass Camp Resort. Deputies said Ties was driving a golf cart and appeared intoxicated. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent, according to the report.
Sunday, September 4
• At 7 p.m. deputies arrested Angela Lea Christenson, 46, of Eyota, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after responding to a report of a vehicle driving through an alfalfa field. Christenson’s vehicle matched the license plate number reported, and deputies said Christenson smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .21 percent, according to the report.
• At 11:09 p.m. deputies arrested Scott Edward Rothering, 62, of Stockton, on potential charges of felony domestic assault strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault after responding to a report that Rothering allegedly choked a woman at a residence in Stockton.
Monday, September 5
• At 8:53 a.m. deputies received a report of surveillance cameras stolen from a business in Homer.
Winona Police
Wednesday, August 31
• At 2:36 a.m. officers arrested Edward Charles Marino, 59, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for an inoperable taillight near Seventh and Garfield streets. According to the report, Marino allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, and he failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking prior to driving. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
• At 11:36 a.m. officers received the report of a motor vehicle from Dahl Chevy on the 1100 block of Highway 61. According to the report, a $33,000 black 2020 GMC Terrain was stolen by unknown subjects between August 26-29. The case is under investigation.
• At 12:13 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of multiple fishing items from a boat parked out in front of a residence from the 750 block of Bluffview Circle. The case is under investigation.
• At 6:15 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property from the 150 block of East Fourth Street. According to the report, the caller reported finding a BB-sized hole in his window.
• At 7:35 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $180 blue mountain bike from the 200 block of High Forest Street. According to the report, the reporting party left the bike against the fence that evening and was gone when she returned.
• At 11:40 p.m. officers arrested Madison Elizabeth Scheer, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving without lights near Sarnia and Olmstead streets. According to the report, Scheer allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
Thursday, September 1
• At 10:29 a.m. officers arrested Phillip Edward Edmunds, 33, of Winona, on potential charges of misdemeanor domestic assault after a victim came into the police station to report that Edmunds allegedly had punched them in the face multiple times and threw a barbell at them. According to the report, officers checked in with Edmunds at his residence on the 400 block of High Forest Street and a roommate said that they had seen Edmund on top of the victim. Officers reported seeing scratches on the victim's body, but the victim did not seek medical attention.
Saturday, September 3
• At 12:03 a.m. officers arrested Paul Joseph Rivers, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for driving without headlights at Second and Market streets. Officers reported noticing Rivers’ eyes were bloodshot and watery, and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .10 percent, according to the report.
• At 1:32 a.m. officers arrested Cade Michael Olszewski, 22, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly ran a stop sign at Broadway and Franklin Street. Officers reported Olszewski’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
Sunday, September 4
• At 12:52 a.m. officers arrested Brian David Kromke, 50, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated, second-degree test refusal, and fleeing a peace officer after he allegedly led police on a chase. Officers attempted to stop Kromke for speeding near Riverview Drive, but he turned onto Bierce Street and sped away, before allegedly turning down several other streets and driving his car across Westfield Golf Course and hitting a wooden pole. Kromke allegedly fled on foot before officers caught him.
Monday, September 5
• At 4:24 p.m. officers arrested Dylan Terell Kiese, 19, of Winona on potential charges of domestic assault after an adult victim claimed Kiese shoved them during an argument, according to the report.
• At 8:44 p.m. officers arrested Michael Earl Block, 69, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after responding to a report that Block’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road. Officers said Block appeared to be asleep at the wheel when they approached. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent, according to the report.
