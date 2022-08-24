Winona Police
Thursday, August 11
• Officers cited James Lee Winn, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree assault for an incident that occurred on July 20, 2022. According to the report, Winn allegedly got into a fight with an unknown-to-him party near the 50 block of Seventh Street at 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, August 16
• At 10:04 a.m. officers received a fraud report from the 550 block of East Mark Street. According to the report, the caller reported nearly $11,000 of fraudulent purchases made on their debit card from outside of Winona. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, August 17
• At 12:47 a.m. officers arrested Gabrielle Marissa Duerr, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding and poor driving conduct near Prairie Island Road and Riverview Drive. According to the report, Duerr allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
• At 10:59 a.m. officers received the report of a burglary of an office door and custard from a business on the 120 block of East Third Street. According to the report, an individual allegedly broke into the business at around 3 a.m., took a door off its hinges, left the business, and returned later to take some custard. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, August 18
• At 3:24 a.m. officers arrested Bradley Franklin Lechnir, 29, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for peeling away from a stoplight at Sixth and Pelzer streets. According to the report, Lechnir allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol at .21 percent.
• At 12:19 p.m. officers cited Mykel Lee Carpenter, 24, of Winona for burglary and interfering with a 911 call after a confrontation on East Seventh Street in Winona. Police said a woman reported Carpenter allegedly came to her residence, forced open her locked door, and, once inside, snatched away her phone as she was attempting to call 911.
• At 12:24 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run accident causing minor damage to a parked car at Eighth and Johnson streets. The caller believes the crash may have happened around noon on August 17.
• At 2:02 p.m. officers received a report of an orange mountain bike stolen from a garage on Edward Street.
• At 3:09 p.m. officers received a report of multiple vehicles entered overnight on the 100 block of Whitten Street; nothing was missing or damaged.
• At 3:55 p.m. officers received a report from a caller who had two fraudulent purchases on their credit card totaling $1,000, which were corrected by the credit card company.
• At 3:59 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen bicycle wheel at Holzinger Lodge.
• At 9:45 p.m. officers received a report of alleged child abuse. The child is currently safe with a parent, and the allegation is under investigation, police said.
Friday, August 19
• At 12:19 a.m. officers arrested Matthew Paul King, 23, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding at Second and Chestnut streets. An officer reported King allegedly had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes. A drug recognition expert evaluated King for controlled substance use and charges are pending the results of a blood test, according to police.
• At 6:49 a.m. officers received a report of credit cards and $100 in cash stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked near the Maplewood Townhomes.
• At 7:43 a.m. officers received a report of a black and green Schwinn bicycle valued at $400 stolen from the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Saturday, August 20
• At 3:12 a.m. officers arrested James Allen Harper, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled him over for a loud exhaust near the 850 block of West Sixth street. According to the report, Harper allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .23 percent.
Sunday, August 21
• At 2:34 a.m. officers arrested Tanner James Kuehn, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped him near the 950 block of Mankato Avenue for driving on the wrong side of Highway 61. According to the report, Kuehn allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
Monday, August 22
• At 2:13 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from the 100 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, the caller reported that a window at their business had been broken into. The case is under investigation.
• At 4:45 a.m. officers received a report of a hit and run from the roundabout on Mankato Avenue. According to the report, a southbound vehicle was sideswiped by a black SUV entering the roundabout that failed to yield and reportedly did not stop. The case is under investigation.
