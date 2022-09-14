Winona County
Thursday, September 8
• At 10:53 p.m. deputies arrested Shayley Catherine Vesel, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for driving in the wrong lane near Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road in Winona. According to the report, Vesel allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
Saturday, September 10
• At 3:21 a.m. deputies responded to an ATV accident near the 28000 block of Summit Road in Dakota. According to the report, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting into a crash on the ATV. Deputies said the case is under investigation as they suspect alcohol may have been involved.
Sunday, September 11
• At 12:46 a.m. officers arrested Scott Edward Ringler, 33, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a report of a driver striking a parked vehicle near the 25000 block of Miner Valley Road near Donehower. According to the report, Ringler allegedly went off the road, crashing into a parked empty car in a driveway before driving away to his residence. Ringler allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol and refused to submit to a chemical test. No injuries were reported.
Winona Police
Wednesday, September 7
• At 8:39 a.m. officers received a damage to property complaint from the 600 block of East Third Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s window was damaged by a beer bottle sometime in the overnight hours.
Thursday, September 8
• At 11:15 p.m. officers arrested Noah Christian, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for an inoperable taillight and expired registration. According to the report, Christian allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured Christian’s blood alcohol content at .08 percent.
Friday, September 9
• At 1:32 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a backpack full of phones and wallets near Prairie Island. According to the report, five individuals went swimming at the beach and left their valuables in a backpack on the beach. The backpack was reported missing when the individuals returned. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:42 p.m. officers cited Carolyn Marie Adams, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers responded to a report that Adams allegedly stole a $218 television from Walmart.
• At 4:40 p.m. officers arrested Kyle Elliot Paulson, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of felony domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance call on the 500 block of Westdale Avenue. According to the report, Paulson allegedly pushed a victim, causing the victim to lose their balance and hit their head on the ground. The case is under investigation and the victim did not seek medical attention.
Saturday, September 10
• At 12:25 a.m. officers responded to an alleged assault case near Fifth and South Baker streets. According to the report, a man had a cut on his hand that was caused by a knife fight with another party earlier in the night. Reportedly, both parties had been arguing that evening and went after each other with knives. The case is under investigation.
• At 9:47 p.m. officers arrested Robert Allen Markwardt, 58, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault, second-degree assault, and interference with an emergency call after officers spoke with a victim who alleged Markwardt pick locked the victim’s door and threatened to stab the victim in the eye with a screwdriver. The victim reportedly attempted to call 911 and Markwardt allegedly took the victim's phone away and then left the residence. Markwardt was later located at the residence and arrested without incident.
Sunday, September 11
• At 12 a.m. officers arrested James Imani Keley, 21, of Oconomowoc, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a group of individuals who had been drinking and then driving off near Second and Johnson streets. Officers reportedly stopped Keley near the area. According to the report, Keley allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
