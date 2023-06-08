by CHRIS ROGERS
Yesterday, Madeline Kingsbury’s body was found in Fillmore County, and Adam Fravel, the last person to see her and the father of her children, was arrested on suspicion of her murder. When Winona Police Chief Tom Williams announced at a press conference today that the remains found yesterday were indeed Maddi’s, her friends shuddered with sobs. The 26-year-old mother of two went missing in Winona on March 31, and this week marks the tragic end to a massive search to find her.
Fravel, 29, of Mabel, Minn., has yet to be charged, and law enforcement officials declined to comment on questions related to the charging decision. The Winona County Jail lists him as booked on suspicion of second-degree murder with intent. That charge that signifies police allege the suspect intended to kill the victim but acted without premeditation.
Asked why Fravel was arrested, Williams responded, “It was a probable cause arrest … We felt we had enough evidence to make a probable cause referral,” Williams said. He declined to comment further.
Asked if Fravel was aided in the alleged crime, Williams said, “It is still under investigation, and I’m not willing to comment on it.”
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Public Information Officer Bonney Bowman explained police could not release some information in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and prosecution.
Kingsbury’s remains were found yesterday around 1:30 p.m. by a Fillmore County deputy on a low-maintenance road off Highway 43 north of Mabel, several minutes from the Fravel family’s property, according to Williams and Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge. Digital evidence — a combination of cellphone and computer evidence, Williams said — led investigators to check the area. It was one of hundreds of leads police have worked in the months since Kingsbury disappeared. The area had been previously searched, but Kingsbury’s body had been covered and concealed, Williams explained.
Asked what went through his head when he heard about the discovery, DeGeorge acknowledged the emotions involved in the case but said, “Our focus is always going to be and was at that time: What do we need to do next?”
Shortly after 5:20 p.m. yesterday, Fillmore County deputies arrested Fravel near Mabel without incident.
Fravel was living in Winona with Kingsbury at the time of her disappearance, according to the WPD, and is originally from Mabel. Kingsbury never showed up for work in Rochester, Minn., after dropping her two young kids off at daycare in Winona with Fravel on March 31. Police said Fravel was the last person to see her the morning she went missing and that he later drove her van that morning — a vehicle police asked citizens across Winona and Fillmore counties to look for in security footage from that day.
WPD investigators never named a suspect or person of interest in the case. They interviewed Fravel but declined to comment on what he said he was doing with the van that day.
Fravel did not have legal custody of his and Kingsbury’s children at the time of her disappearance, and they have been placed in the care of other family members.
Fravel said he was innocent in a statement earlier this spring.
At a vigil for Maddi last month, family and friends recounted stories of a smart, bubbly, and accomplished young woman who had recently entered a master’s of public health program, worked at the Mayo Clinic, and loved her children and friends fiercely. In a slideshow filled with pictures of Maddi as a girl and a young mother was a slide with Romans 12:19: “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord.”
“To say the least, the last 69 days have been frustrating and full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community,” Williams said at today’s press conference. “But during this time, the family never gave up. Law enforcement never gave up. The community never gave up … We have said we will hold anyone involved in Maddi’s disappearance accountable, and we are here to tell you that we will hold steadfast on that commitment.”
Going forward, Williams said, “We have to continue to follow up on all of the evidence that has been collected to date, as well as the evidence that was collected yesterday, and we still have to review all witness statements and wait for the results from the Medical Examiner’s Office to see if there is any further follow up from that office as well.” He asked everyone to respect the family’s privacy.
A benefit event and silent auction to support Kingsbury’s family will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 3 p.m. at the Witoka Tavern. Family and friends are also accepting donations at gofund.me/a2f8ea2d and at Merchants Bank locations, by making a check out to "The Benefit Fund of Madeline Kingsbury."
This breaking story will be updated as more information is available.
