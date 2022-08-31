by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona Police Department (WPD) officers arrested a man on burglary charges after he broke into a home and made himself comfortable for a week while the homeowners were away.
On August 30, at 1:37 p.m., WPD officers arrested Shawn Albert Hawley, 45, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree burglary after officers responded to a call of a man breaking in and stealing items from a residence on the 350 block of Oak Street. According to the report, Hawley allegedly was found inside the home after the reporting party, the homeowner, had returned from an extended getaway. The reporting party told police that they found a broken window — which police determined was how Hawley got into the home — and that the locks into their home had been changed.
According to the complaint, Hawley said that he had been granted permission from the homeowners to caretake and stay in the home while they were away. Police said that the homeowners did not grant permission to Hawley to stay in the residence. Police reportedly found Hawley allegedly wearing the homeowner’s clothes and a stash of stolen items in the pockets.
When interviewed, neighbors said that it appeared that Hawley allegedly had been staying in the residence for about a week prior to the complaint. Officers said that the home appeared to have been ransacked and damaged throughout. Neighbors also reported seeing Hawley moving household items into a U-Haul truck the day of his arrest, but police were unable to locate the vehicle or the items at the time of his arrest. Police said they are still gathering a detailed list of damage and stolen items, but it’s estimated that it could be at least $20,000 based on the working report.
Hawley was arrested without incident and taken to the Winona County Jail. The case is under investigation.
