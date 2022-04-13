Port Authority to vote on purchasing HBC property

by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Port Authority is set to vote on a $381,000 agreement to purchase property belonging to Hiawatha Broadband Communications Inc. (HBC) on Thursday at city hall.
The two properties, 67 Main Street and a portion of 58 Johnson Street, are being sold to the city to help further develop downtown. At the moment, the city does not plan on developing the property, but it does hope to turn it into a parking area for the adjacent 60 Main Street property in the future, according to Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin.
Currently, the 60 Main Street property is being used as a public parking lot, but an agreement could be signed this year to develop it into a hotel and housing complex, according to McMartin
“In our communication with HBC, we knew they were vacating the 67 Main building,” McMartin said. “We discussed with them and they were interested in improving the area and the satellite dishes that are located [on 58 Johson] can be accommodated in a smaller, more high-tech fashion now. It’s kind of two-fold that we can help improve the area along with HBC.”
“Instead of looking to sell [the property] directly on the market and making more money on it, we just went to the city,” HBC CEO Daniel Pecarina said. He continued. “If they have an interest in it, let’s find a common ground. The city was interested in it and it went from there. I initiated it with the city because I thought it was beneficial for the city’s long-term development.”
The city plans to apply for the Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant to decontaminate and clean 60 Main, yet the city has not entered any agreements to develop on the property but hopes to sometime within the year, according to McMartin.
“The idea for the development at 60 Main is for mixed-use; it would be for hotel and housing,” McMartin said. “We’ve continued to communicate with the developer. We don’t have a formal development agreement yet, but I anticipate we’ll have one very soon.” She continued, “It would have to be of course approved by the city and port.”
After passing the agreement on Thursday, the city and HBC have 120 days to close on the purchase. “The Port Authority did discuss acquiring it,” McMartin said. “They were interested in it, so they’ll review it, and we’ll see at Thursday’s meeting if they’ll proceed with signing the purchase agreement.”
The city will also provide a lease agreement to HBC for a $1 lease for 20 years for parking in a different city property for their employees and customers. The lot will be available to use to the public after HBC’s business hours. The agreement is not directly related to the property purchase but helps the city and HBC have a proper agreement over the use of the gravel lot.
“We’ve all determined it’s going to be a very good thing for the future of the riverfront development,” Pecarina said. He explained that he hopes that by selling the HBC property, Levee Park gets further developed for the betterment of the community. “We just want to make sure that development continues to improve the downtown area of Winona,” Pecarina said.
