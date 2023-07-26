by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A statewide union that includes Winona State University (WSU) service and administrative faculty recently announced its members voted to authorize a strike, if mediation efforts do not succeed. The Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty (ASF) recently voted to authorize the potential strike. In a press conference last Friday, union leaders cited pay increases not keeping pace with other employees’ or the rising cost of living and provided examples of their members living paycheck to paycheck and needing to use social assistance programs.
ASF, which is affiliated with Teamsters Local 320, includes almost 800 employees at the seven public state universities in Minnesota. “Our work is essential to student success, as our members lead functions such as financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities … teaching, international student services and much more,” ASF State President Kristy Modrow said.
Since the end of April, Teamsters Local 320 and ASF have been negotiating a new contract with the Minnesota State System, Teamsters Local 320 Secretary-Treasurer and Principal Officer Brian Aldes said. The parties were planning to resume negotiations and enter into mediation early this week, he said. If they do not reach an agreement, he continued, they were scheduled for more mediation on August 14 and 15. Aldes said that the bargaining group will have the right to file an intent to strike on August 11 and have the right to strike starting August 21.
“As we move forward, our primary goal is to secure a fair and equitable economic package that is at least on par with settlements offered to other Minnesota State bargaining units,” Modrow said.
Minnesota State Vice Chancellor of Human Resources Eric Davis said in an emailed statement, “Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement on the 2023-2025 [ASF] bargaining agreement through good-faith negotiations at the bargaining table. In the meantime, our state universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike, and we are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students with the seamless, quality higher education experience our students deserve.”
Minnesota State Director of Communication and Media Doug Anderson said in an email that the system shared a proposal with ASF on Monday that would provide “an average increase of 9.1% over the biennium.”
The negotiations are taking place after state lawmakers approved this legislative session an additional $650 million in higher education funding over the next two years. At the same time, WSU projects a deficit of about $1.7 million in its current budget.
Modrow declined to comment when asked about what pay increases had been proposed by ASF and the Minnesota State system, saying in an email last week, “Our goal is not to engage in negotiations through the media, but rather to bring attention to the hardships faced by ASF employees in the state of Minnesota due to inadequate wages that do not meet the cost of living.”
Modrow said at the press conference that a number of ASF members have more than one job to make ends meet, experience housing and food insecurity and postpone medical care. She reported that in a survey ASF conducted earlier this year of its members, 61% said they lived paycheck to paycheck, 59% said they work one or more side gigs to make ends meet, and more than two-thirds said they had to use their savings to cover food, housing and childcare costs. “Minnesota State’s refusal to engage in an adequate negotiation on matters of livable wages and economic equity has been a significant concern for our members. There has been minimal movement from Minnesota state regarding wages and salaries during our negotiations process,” Modrow said.
Tracy Rahim, the WSU associate director of student activities and statewide grievance officer and past state president for ASF, explained how the pay rate has affected her, noting that she is starting her 24th year at WSU. She said her dependents are her two pets, she lives in a “modest” home and drives a vehicle that is eight years old. “I never thought I’d be forced to take a second job to just afford essentials like food, utilities, mortgage, taxes and insurance. I cut out cable, I canceled all memberships including the gym, I cut out any unnecessary shopping and only shop at the cheap grocery stores and rarely eat out. I only kept my house at 65 degrees this winter, which was sometimes barely comfortable. And I’m trying to find a new cellphone carrier as my bill is getting to be too much. Even my second job, which is as flexible as it can be around my work schedule, is still not enough to make me feel comfortable or keep me from worrying about how much is in my checking account between paychecks,” she said.
